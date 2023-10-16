EA FC 24 Team of the Week 5 (TOTW 5) predictions: All cards featuring Mbappe, Ronaldo, and others

With league football being put on hold for international games, players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe could potentially feature in TOTW 5 of EA FC 24 due to their performances for their nations. Both these superstars contributed massively to their team's victory in the UEFA Euros Qualifiers, living up to their reputation and possible earning in-form items.

While footballfans are never fond of the international break due to its interference with club football, it gives footballers the ability to shine for their home nation and impress at the highest level. As two of the biggest names in the sport, both Ronaldo and Mbappe put on game-winning performances this weekend, and could potentially be part of the TOTW 5 lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Ronaldo and Mbappe could headline TOTW 5 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The UEFA Euros tournament is amongst the most coveted and prestigious titles in the world of international football, making the ongoing qualification process extremely important. This raises the stakes of every international game, making Ronaldo and Mbappe's contributions even more deserving of a spot on the TOTW 5 roster of EA FC 24.

Kylian Mbappe helped France win arguably the most high-profile matchup of this weekend as the World Cup Finalists faced off against the Netherlands. Not only did the PSG superstar score a brace in a 2-1 win, both his goals were exceptional as well. While he already possesses a Trailblazers item in the game, EA Sports has already provided elite-tier players like Bellingham and Son with multiple special cards this year, making it possible for Mbappe to be in TOTW 5.

Despite receiving a rather harsh downgrade in EA FC 24, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to showcase why he is still one of the most lethal marksmen in the world with his goal-scoring efforts for Al Nassr and Portugal. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker scored two goals in a 3-1 win against Slovakia, guiding his country to a much-needed victory.

In an even more recent fixture, Spain defeated an in-form Norwegian side 1-0, with FC Barcelona prodigy Gavi scoring the winner. Not only did the youngster dominate proceedings in the midfield and keep Erling Haaland's men quiet, he also scored the winning goal. This should earn him his first special card of the year in EA FC 24.

Italy dominated Malta in a 4-0 win, with Sassuolo's star forward Domenico Berardi being the man of the hour. The Serie A veteran scored two goals and was an absolute menace for the opposition's defense to deal with, which should earn him an in-form item in TOTW 5.

While international competition was in full flow in the men's side of the sport, women's club football resumed regular proceedings. In the most notable result this weekend, Manchester City Women beat Bristol City Women 5-0, with Jill Roord being the standout performer. Every TOTW lineup so far has featured women athletes, and TOTW 5 will undoubtedly be no different.

With players like Ronaldo and Mbappe being in the running for a spot in the TOTW squad, gamers will be eagerly looking forward to the official reveal in EA FC 24 on Wednesday.