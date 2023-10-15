"Deserves another Golden Boy award", "Better than Bellingham" - Fans in awe of Barcelona star's performance in Spain's 1-0 win over Norway

Fans have lavished praise on Barcelona star Gavi after his match-winning performance in Spain's win against Norway on Sunday (October 15).

La Roja booked their ticket to Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win against Norway thanks to Gavi's 49th-minute goal. The Barca wonderkid fired home after a pinball scenario in the box to send Luis de la Fuente's men to Germany.

However, it wasn't just his goal that was impressive on the night as the Barcelona midfielder conjured up an all-round excellent display. He made two key passes and one won of four ground duels.

Gavi's goal took him onto five goals for Spain in 25 games since making his debut in 2021. He's made 24 appearances at the age of just 19 and has spearheaded La Roja's qualification for the Euros.

It bodes well for Barcelona as they have an El Clasico clash with Real Madrid on the horizon (October 28). The Blaugrana teenager has also been superb for Xavi's side this season with two goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions.

Fans have given a glowing verdict of Gavi for his excellent showing against Norway. One fan has tipped him to win the Golden Boy award for the second consecutive year:

Another fan reckons he's better than in-form Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham:

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Barca starlet's performance against Norway:

Barcelona's Gavi and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham make the final cut for the 2023 Golden Boy award

Gavi is in the final 20-nominee list for the 2023 Golden Boy.

Gavi and Bellingham have both been named in the final 20 nominees for the 2023 Golde Boy award. Both have enjoyed stellar past years and are the futures of their respective La Liga giants.

The Barcelona midfielder made 49 appearances across competitions last season, bagging three goals and seven assists. He was part of a Spain side that won the UEFA Nations League and also won the La Liga title with the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Bellingham was a massive success in the Bundesliga, winning the German league's Player of the Year ward. The English midfielder made 42 appearances across competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. He also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with stunning performances for England that caught the eye.

Gavi is the current holder after winning the Golden Boy award last year. No player has ever won the award twice but the Barcelona star is eyeing yet another victory in December.