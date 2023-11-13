EA FC 24 Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) predictions: All cards featuring Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and others

After incredible goal-scoring performances this weekend for their respective clubs, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are prime candidates for TOTW 9 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These superstars led their sides to victory with their offensive contributions, and their potential special versions will undoubtedly be amongst the most sought-after items in the game.

With Team of the Week being revamped in EA FC 24, these in-form items are more usable than ever before. Not only do fans receive bigger upgrades in general, the player selection for the roster also includes more prominent names. With Mbappe and Vinicius Junior being two of the most popular stars in the sport today, their possible addition to TOTW 9 is definitely an exciting proposition.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual player ratings.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior could potentially headline TOTW 9 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Despite in-forms not being a part of Champions rewards anymore, these items are more popular than ever due to their improved overall ratings and upgrades. Some of the most overpowered and popular players have already received TOTW items in EA FC 24 so far, and with Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the running for inclusion in TOTW 9, this trend is likely to continue.

As one of the highest-rated players in the game, it comes as no surprise that Kylian Mbappe is also the most overpowered attacker on the virtual pitch. The Frenchman already possesses a Trailblazers item this year, and his hat-trick for PSG against Reims could earn him a spot on the TOTW 9 lineup as well.

Expand Tweet

In La Liga, Real Madrid continued their impressive streak with a 5-1 victory over Valencia. Los Blancos were almost perfect on the day, with Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo contributing with goals. However, it was their star forward Vinicius Junior who stole the show with two goals, possibly earning his first special version of EA FC 24.

With AC Milan dropping points against Lecce in Serie A, Inter capitalized on this opportunity to fortify their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Frosinone. Italian wing-back Federico Dimarco continues to impress this season, adding to his tally of goals with a stunning long-range strike. Regarded by many to be the best goal so far this season, this could earn him a spot in TOTW 9.

Newcastle United's unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to an end against a Bournemouth side currently battling relegation. Dominic Solanke's two goals proved to be the difference, earning them a well-deserved 2-0 win. This solidifies Solanke as one of the most underrated forwards in the league, possibly earning him an in-form item in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

With the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior being contenders for a spot on the roster, gamers will be eager to see the official reveal on Wednesday.