EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icon Kenny Dalglish SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The first Icon SBC of the Thunderstruck promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Scottish legend Kenny Dalglish receiving a boosted version. The former Liverpool marksman is renowned for being one of the most lethal attackers in Ultimate Team due to his five-star weak foot, and his attributes have been further boosted with his latest SBC card.
The Thunderstruck promo has undoubtedly been the most star-studded one released so far in EA FC 24. Not only does the roster feature some of the biggest names in the world of football today, like Neymar and Vinicius Junior, but it also contains boosted versions of Icons like Ronaldinho and Cruyff, with Dalglish arriving as an SBC.
Thunderstruck Icon Kenny Dalglish is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
While this is the second player SBC of the Thunderstruck promo after Frenkie De Jong, it is the inaugural Icon SBC of the event, with one more being leaked to arrive later. Kenny Dalglish is the perfect Icon to be included in such an event, as his base version is already overpowered in EA FC 24 due to his various traits, attributes, and PlayStyles.
That said, a card of this caliber is not cheap to unlock. The SBC to obtain this version of the Liverpool legend comes at a hefty price and includes a fair amount of segments in EA FC 24.
How to unlock Thunderstruck Icon Kenny Dalglish in EA FC 24?
This SBC consists of thirteen segments, making it the second most extensive SBC of the year after POTM Kylian Mbappe. These are the specific restrictions mentioned in the requirements of each of the squads:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Exactly 83
The Reds
- Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting lineup
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting lineup
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Top-Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting lineup
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 1.95 million coins, which is extremely high considering his base version is worth close to a million coins.
While it is easy to craft such SBCs due to the amount of packs available in EA FC 24 during Black Friday, this SBC is one that only hardcore Liverpool fans should consider completing.