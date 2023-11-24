EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icon Kenny Dalglish SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The first Icon SBC of the Thunderstruck promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Scottish legend Kenny Dalglish receiving a boosted version. The former Liverpool marksman is renowned for being one of the most lethal attackers in Ultimate Team due to his five-star weak foot, and his attributes have been further boosted with his latest SBC card.

The Thunderstruck promo has undoubtedly been the most star-studded one released so far in EA FC 24. Not only does the roster feature some of the biggest names in the world of football today, like Neymar and Vinicius Junior, but it also contains boosted versions of Icons like Ronaldinho and Cruyff, with Dalglish arriving as an SBC.

Thunderstruck Icon Kenny Dalglish is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While this is the second player SBC of the Thunderstruck promo after Frenkie De Jong, it is the inaugural Icon SBC of the event, with one more being leaked to arrive later. Kenny Dalglish is the perfect Icon to be included in such an event, as his base version is already overpowered in EA FC 24 due to his various traits, attributes, and PlayStyles.

That said, a card of this caliber is not cheap to unlock. The SBC to obtain this version of the Liverpool legend comes at a hefty price and includes a fair amount of segments in EA FC 24.

How to unlock Thunderstruck Icon Kenny Dalglish in EA FC 24?

This SBC consists of thirteen segments, making it the second most extensive SBC of the year after POTM Kylian Mbappe. These are the specific restrictions mentioned in the requirements of each of the squads:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Exactly 83

The Reds

Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top-Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 1.95 million coins, which is extremely high considering his base version is worth close to a million coins.

While it is easy to craft such SBCs due to the amount of packs available in EA FC 24 during Black Friday, this SBC is one that only hardcore Liverpool fans should consider completing.