EA FC 24 tips: How to easily win on Legendary and Ultimate difficulties

Playing EA FC 24 at the daunting peaks of Legendary and Ultimate difficulties is akin to stepping onto the grand stage of football, where every decision can make the difference. Here, victories are hard-fought, and the AI is unrelenting, turning each match into a test of skill, strategy, and resolve. This is where players apply every advanced level of skill and play with the utmost precision.

This guide isn't just a collection of tips; it's a strategy manual designed to help you conquer EA FC 24's most merciless challenges and become the architect of your own triumphs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to play better against the Legendary and Ultimate AI in EA FC 24

1) Pushing opponents wide

Execute more wide plays in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

The core of winning against Legendary AI in EA FC 24 begins with airtight defense. The AI's precision in central attacks can be their deadliest weapon. Neutralizing this threat requires a tactical funneling of play to the flanks.

By doing so, you minimize central threats and force the AI into less advantageous positions for crosses, which are inherently easier to defend against. Utilize your fullbacks and wingers defensively, pressing the AI into wide areas where their options diminish.

2) The patient art of tackling

Be more patient and strategic with your tackles (Image via EA Sports)

Tackling is an art, especially against a computer that calculates its moves with unnerving accuracy. Abstain from impulsive slide tackles; these often lead to fouls or leave your defense open.

Instead, master the art of jockeying (L2/LT). This defensive stance maintains your player's body between the ball and the goal, allowing for a well-timed interception or tackle.

Remember, in EA FC 24, a well-structured defense beats a reckless one.

3) Possession play

Keeping possession is very important to successful games (Image via EA Sports)

Legendary and Ultimate difficulties punish mistakes ruthlessly. One key to reducing your errors is to maintain possession. Using L1/LB to shield the ball is crucial, as is making precise, thought-out passes.

Playing a possession-based game does more than just reduce opponent scoring opportunities; it can tire out the AI and create spaces as they attempt to press your players. Build-up play should be methodical, valuing ball retention until the perfect moment for an attack presents itself.

4) Maintain a defensive structure

Strategy and pre-planning makes a huge difference to perform well (Image via EA Sports)

Defensive integrity is paramount. Drawing a CB out of position can spell disaster against an AI skilled in exploiting gaps. Your defensive line is a fortress; every soldier must remain vigilant. Utilize your CDMs to disrupt attacks and regain possession.

This strategic patience keeps your defense organized and robust, ready to counter when the moment is right. Furthermore, pick a formation in EA FC 24 that suits your gameplay well or get well versed with the existing setup.

5) Utilizing speed on the flanks

Use your player's speed to outplay your opponent (Image via EA Sports)

Speed on the wingers is a game-changer, particularly against slower defenders. Position your fastest players on the outside and exploit these matchups. Speed creates natural spacing and forces the AI to stretch its formation, leading to potential mismatches or openings in the box.

Rapid wingers can be your best asset in transitioning from defense to attack, catching the AI off balance.

6) Practise using the R1/RB Passing

Making precise passes is a crucial game-changer in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

R1/RB passes are the scalpel in your attacking toolkit. These sharp, driven passes cut through defenses, allowing for dynamic forward play. They are ideal for breaking lines or for quick one-twos that propel your players into space.

Timing and accuracy with these passes can dismantle even the most stubborn defenses, creating clear scoring opportunities.

7) Training drills and skill games

Use Training Drills and Skill Games in EA FC 24 to get better (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 24 offers a variety of training drills and skill games designed to hone specific aspects of your game. Use these tools to practice defensive positioning, passing accuracy, and attack timing.

Focusing on these drills can significantly improve your muscle memory and decision-making speed in critical moments.

8) Watch, analyse and learn

Observing tactics and being open to improves makes all the difference (Image via EA Sports)

One often overlooked strategy is to analyze gameplay, both your own and that of top players. Watch replays of your matches to detect mistakes and learn which areas you need to improve in.

Similarly, observing how top players handle certain situations can offer insights and new strategies to incorporate into your own game.

Mastering these tips requires not just understanding but practice. Incorporate one element at a time into your gameplay, gradually building your skills. Pay attention to the situations where each tactic is most effective, and don't be discouraged by setbacks.

Learning to adapt to the flow of the game and recognizing when to employ each strategy will elevate your play significantly.

By dedicating yourself to mastering these aspects of EA FC 24, you’ll not just survive on Legendary and Ultimate difficulties; you'll thrive. Remember, every great player was once a learner, facing challenges but driven by the determination to improve.