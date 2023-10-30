Best Career Mode training drills in EA FC 24

For avid players of EA FC 24's Career Mode, training virtual athletes is an essential part of the game. Training drills give your player additional experience in Player Career and temporary playstyles in Manager Career Mode. It's the path to creating a superstar from a budding talent. To extrapolate the most out of your training sessions, this article compiles a list of the best training drills in EA FC 24 for improving various aspects of your players' skills.

Best EA FC 24 training drills in Career Mode

1) Dribbling

Dribbling training drills in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Use the following drill to enhance this aspect:

Dribbling Maze: This drill will test your players' dribbling skills and ability to maneuver through tight spaces. Use the Strafe Dribble to go through as many gates as possible in the allotted time. The tip here is to remember that Strafe Dribbling allows you to make more precise movements, helping you navigate through the maze with ease.

2) Defending

Defending training drills in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Use the following drills to enhance your Defending:

Run and Block: To become a solid defender, you must master the art of positioning and blocking crosses. Run down the pitch and stay in the right position. When you reach the end, tackle to block the opponent's cross. The tip for this drill is to get as close to the passer as possible, as it will make blocking the cross a lot easier.

To become a solid defender, you must master the art of positioning and blocking crosses. Run down the pitch and stay in the right position. When you reach the end, tackle to block the opponent's cross. The tip for this drill is to get as close to the passer as possible, as it will make blocking the cross a lot easier. Novice Defending Scenarios: In this drill, the goal is simple: don't let the opposing team score and try to score on a counter-attack. While defending, try using the secondary contain button to maintain a defensive shape effectively.

In this drill, the goal is simple: don't let the opposing team score and try to score on a counter-attack. While defending, try using the secondary contain button to maintain a defensive shape effectively. Hold The Line: To improve your ability to win the ball back from the attackers, practice standing tackles at the right moment to beat skill moves. This drill simulates defending against dribbling attackers.

3) Passing

Passing training drills in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Use the following drills to polish your Passing:

Wide Area Passing: In this drill, you'll practice passing to a highlighted player while avoiding defenders. A useful tip is to pass to other players to open up space and distract defenders, allowing you to make more accurate passes.

In this drill, you'll practice passing to a highlighted player while avoiding defenders. A useful tip is to pass to other players to open up space and distract defenders, allowing you to make more accurate passes. Game Crossing Scenarios: Cross the ball into the box and aim for your teammates while avoiding defenders. Try to match your power to the location of open players. This will increase your chances of a successful cross.

Cross the ball into the box and aim for your teammates while avoiding defenders. Try to match your power to the location of open players. This will increase your chances of a successful cross. Beat and Cross: Practice beating the defender and crossing the ball from the highlighted zone. The zone changes position every round, so use dribbling to create open space between you and the defender before attempting the cross.

Practice beating the defender and crossing the ball from the highlighted zone. The zone changes position every round, so use dribbling to create open space between you and the defender before attempting the cross. Timed Lobbed Through Pass: Execute lob passes to designated teammates and score goals while avoiding offside situations. Pay attention to the offside rule. It's crucial to ensure your receiver is behind the last defender at the time of the pass.

4) Shooting

Shooting training drills in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Use these drills to boost your Shooting:

Dribble Shot: Master your dribbling skills and take shots through the gates between the cut-outs. Remember, you can shoot high or low, depending on the net. Shots with a low charge tend to stay closer to the ground.

Master your dribbling skills and take shots through the gates between the cut-outs. Remember, you can shoot high or low, depending on the net. Shots with a low charge tend to stay closer to the ground. Novice Attacking Scenarios: Score as many goals as possible in different attacking situations. Try to lure defenders towards you to create open spaces for your teammates, making it easier to find the net.

Score as many goals as possible in different attacking situations. Try to lure defenders towards you to create open spaces for your teammates, making it easier to find the net. Counter Attack Scenarios: Learn to take the ball from opponents and counter-attack on the other side of the pitch. Use aggressive defending to regain possession before the timer runs out.

Learn to take the ball from opponents and counter-attack on the other side of the pitch. Use aggressive defending to regain possession before the timer runs out. Power Shots: Test your ability to score with powerful shots. Keep in mind that power shots take longer to execute than regular shots, so make sure you have time to line up your shots accurately.

Test your ability to score with powerful shots. Keep in mind that power shots take longer to execute than regular shots, so make sure you have time to line up your shots accurately. Shooting Through The Gate: Improve your precision shooting by aiming for highlighted gates while trying to score. Avoid the goalkeeper's reach and make use of precision shooting to enhance your accuracy.

Improve your precision shooting by aiming for highlighted gates while trying to score. Avoid the goalkeeper's reach and make use of precision shooting to enhance your accuracy. Chip Shots: Practice chipping the ball over the goalkeeper by dribbling through the gates. Wait for the goalkeeper to move away from the net to increase your chances of scoring.

5) Set Piece

Set Piece training drills in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Here are the drills to improve your Set Pieces:

Direct Free Kick Adept: Hone your free-kick skills and try to score as many goals as possible. Experiment with moving the reticle to take outside foot or instep shots for added accuracy.

Hone your free-kick skills and try to score as many goals as possible. Experiment with moving the reticle to take outside foot or instep shots for added accuracy. In-Game Set Pieces: Score as many goals as possible in various set-piece scenarios. Consider using driven shots to surprise the defensive wall and increase your chances of scoring.

Score as many goals as possible in various set-piece scenarios. Consider using driven shots to surprise the defensive wall and increase your chances of scoring. PK against The Keeper: Sharpen your penalty-taking skills by trying to score as many goals as possible against the goalkeeper. Charging your shots makes it more challenging for the keeper to block, so time your shots wisely.

In EA FC 24 Career Mode, training drills are your ticket to nurturing talent and improving play. This applies in both Manage and Player mode, which is important in developing individual players and, by extension, the whole team.