EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing fans a +8 overall rating boost for the price of around 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points. The EVO also converts the card to a Team of the Season version.

There have been multiple EVOs released throughout the Bundesliga TOTS promo so far, with the EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution being the latest. This is the first paid EVO of the event, but the boosts on offer via these challenges could potentially be worth the investment.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution

Lookman can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts on offer by the EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall : Max 85

: Max 85 Pace : Max 94

: Max 94 Shooting : 74 - 90

: 74 - 90 Dribbling : Max 90

: Max 90 Number of PlayStyles: 1 - 7

These are some of the best available options that meet these requirements and can be upgraded via the EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution:

Kingsley Coman

Georginio Wijnaldum

Racheal Kundananji

Ademola Lookman

Alexis Claude-Maurice

Diogo Jota

Saeed Al Owairan

Denis Undav

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution

Similar to the recently released Bundesliga TOTS Evolution, the EA FC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution also contains three separate levels, each with its challenges and upgrades on offer. These are the boosts provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +2

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Physical +3

Heading Accuracy +8

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +6

Passing +6

Dribbling +5

PlayStyle Rapid

PlayStyle Power Shot

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +3

Physical +3

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle Trickster

PlayStyle+ Power Header

PlayStyle+ Trivela

Meanwhile, below are the challenges gamers must complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail these upgrades and level up their cards:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro.

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Despite being a paid EVO, the boosts offered by the challenges make it worth completing.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles: