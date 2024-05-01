EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Team of the Season EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their TOTS cards. With so many new special cards arriving every week, there are plenty of options for gamers to choose from. This is a free EVO, making it even more appealing and exciting.

Premier League Team of the Season has provided fans with a plethora of new and amazing special items that are exceptional on the virtual pitch due to their stats, attributes, and PlayStyles. Gamers can now use the EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution to upgrade these items and boost their performance even further in the current meta of the game.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution

Watkins can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 93

Pace: Max 95

Physical: Max 91

Rarity: Team of the Season

These are some of the best players that you can choose to level up using this brand new Evolution:

Ollie Watkins: 93

Julian Alvarez: 92

Alexis Mac Allister: 92

Ben White: 91

Douglas Luiz: 91

Katie McCabe: 91

Gabriel: 91

While some of these items can be purchased from the transfer market, others are available via objectives and SBCs, including the likes of Katie McCabe and Douglas Luiz.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution

Unlike previously released EVOs like TOTS plus Protector, the EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution only requires two levels instead of three. This makes this Evolution even more appealing due to its free nature and the ease with which the challenges can be completed.

These are the upgrades offered at each level:

Level 1 Upgrades

Shooting +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +1

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +1

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers have to complete in either Squad battles, Division Rivals, or Champions to receive the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one Squad Battles match by at least two goals (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Not only are these requirements quite lenient, but the overall venture is also free of cost, making it a worthwhile proposition in Ultimate Team.

