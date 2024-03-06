EA FC 24 TOTW 25 released: Messi and Foden headline the roster

EA Sports has officially released the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 roster in Ultimate Team, featuring the best performers in the world of club football from this weekend. All of the superstars in the lineup, including Messi and Foden, had amazing contributions for their respective teams, leading them to victory and securing important points in the league table.

This is the first inclusion of Lionel Messi in a Team of the Week lineup this year, as he spearheaded the Inter Miami attack with two goals against Orlando City. Meanwhile, Phil Foden was the star of the show with two goals against Manchester United, earning the reigning champions the win in the Manchester Derby.

Lionel Messi and Phil Foden are the biggest names in the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 squad

Both Messi and Foden already possess multiple special cards in Ultimate Team this year, but their inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 squad provides gamers with yet another special option to add to their squads. As agile and rapid dribblers with excellent passing and shooting abilities, both these stars are amazing in the current meta of the game.

Expand Tweet

That said, they are not the only big names to be featured in this lineup. There have been several eye-catching displays of individual brilliance in the world of club football recently, and these players have all received boosted versions on the virtual pitch.

Which players have received in-form versions in EA FC 24 TOTW 25?

These players are part of the latest TOTW:

Lionel Messi: 91

Victor Osimhen: 90

Phil Foden: 89

Matt O'Reilly: 88

Alphonse Areola: 88

Alexander Sorloth: 88

Alejandro Grimaldo: 88

Anderson Talisca: 88

Emma Koivisto: 87

Sara Dabritz: 87

Ragnar Ache: 85

Kaj Sierhuis: 85

Ermedin Demirovic: 85

Hayao Kawabe: 85

Arnaud Nordin: 85

Wenderson Galeno: 85

Jose Copete: 85

While Messi and Foden are certainly the standout players in this list, several other overpowered options will make for excellent additions to any team in the current in-game meta.

As of this writing, players like Victor Osimhen, Alejandro Grimaldo, Anderson Talisca, and Alexander Sorloth all possess the stats and PlayStyles needed to be usable in the current meta. Including such fan favorites makes the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 roster an extremely exciting and appealing proposition in the world of Ultimate Team.