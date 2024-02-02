EA FC 24 TOTY Messi glitch: Will you keep your card?

There has been no dearth of drama since the EA FC 24 TOTY Messi glitch took place earlier this week. All of it stems back to the 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC not working in the intended fashion, and EA Sports quickly disabled the challenge. As a result, many players who received a TOTY Lionel Messi are unsure of what will happen to it.

There have been plenty of speculations and reactions on social media regarding what will happen to the rewards players have received. Not everyone completing the SBC was able to get a TOTY Lionel Messi item, but the frequency of obtaining this item as a possible reward pick was very high. Thankfully, the developers have provided some clarity on the issue.

Will EA Sports take back the EA FC 24 TOTY Messi glitch card?

Earlier on February 1, the developers officially released a statement as a follow-up to the original post. The 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC was disabled immediately after the debacle, and the official response is finally available.

Anyone who received a TOTY Messi item will be able to retain their card. While they might have received it due to the EA FC 24 TOTY Messi glitch, the reward was a valid one. Moreover, the issue was caused due to an error from the developers.

In fact, those who were able to complete the SBC but didn't get the TOTY Messi card will keep their rewards as well. While the probability of getting the card was very high, many players only got ordinary 86+ rated walkouts. There have been some instances as well when players have received TOTY items of other footballers.

Will there be any compensation for the EA FC 24 TOTY Messi glitch?

Unfortunately, there won't be any compensation for the glitch that happened earlier. Compensations are usually handed out when there is an error in an SBC/store pack. According to EA Sports, while the odds of getting Messi was accidentally very high, it's still a valid reward.

A lot of players received the Team of the Year Messi card from the SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Hence, those who completed the challenge but didn't get the Messi item will not be getting any form of compensation.

Will the 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC return?

As things stand, the SBC, which was disabled 24 minutes after the EA FC 24 TOTY Messi glitch, will return to Ultimate Team. However, the nature of the SBC and possible rewards are expected to undergo some major changes.

The date of return hasn't been mentioned yet, but it shouldn't take long for EA Sports to reinstate the modified version of this SBC.