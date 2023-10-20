EA FC 24 Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC has been released in EA FC 24, allowing players to snag a unique card of the Manchester City striker for their Ultimate Team squad by completing a dedicated challenge that will be available for around two weeks. Alvarez's Trailblazers card, which can be obtained via this challenge, has seen several upgrades to its ratings. This makes it a lot more valuable than his base item.

This article will be a short guide to completing the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC. It will also offer a cost analysis and a short overview of the unique card on offer to help EA FC 24 players determine whether this Squad Building Challenge is worth attempting.

Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC is live in EA FC 24 simultaneously with Team 2 release

The Trailblazers promo is going strong in EA FC 24, adding many special cards dedicated to big names. These items may not be dynamic like the prior RTTK series' content. However, the Trailblazers event commemorates some top footballers from around the world who have performed exceptionally in the early sections of this football season.

Expand Tweet

With Team 2 of this promo also including upgraded cards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, the Julian Alvarez SBC may slip under many players' radar.

Unlike those cards included in the Team release, this Squad Building Challenge's featured item can be packed by completing the SBC. Moreover, EA FC 24 players do not need to depend on opening packs and luck to add Alvarez's item to their squad.

Here is a list of all the requirements for each task required to complete this new SBC.

Task 1: Argentina

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Argentina: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated cost of fodder: 12,000 to 12,400 Coins across platforms

Task 2: Manchester City

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Manchester City: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 85

Estimated cost of fodder: 40,000 to 45,000 Coins across platforms

Task 3: Premier League

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Premier League: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 86

Estimated cost of fodder: 80,000 to 90,000 Coins across platforms

Task 4: 86-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 86

Estimated cost of fodder: 80,000 to 90,000 Coins across platforms

Task 5: 87-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 87

Estimated cost of fodder: 145,000 to 160,000 Coins across platforms

How does the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez card fare in EA FC 24?

The total cost of completing this Squad Building Challenge is currently around 370,000 Coins across all platforms. While that is quite a lot for one card, EA FC 24 players should take a look at its stats before deciding whether this SBC is worth completing.

Here are the stats for Trailblazers Julian Alvarez:

Overall: 87

Pace: 86

Shooting: 88

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 62

Physicality: 83

While this item's pace and passing skills may be a bit lacking for an 87-rated striker card, it does have good dribbling and shooting stats. A four-star weak foot rating coupled with a decent physicality rating makes it a decent item to have on the front. The Premier League connection on this card should also be taken into account by players trying to decide on whether to attempt the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC.