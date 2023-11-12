EA FC 24 Triple Threat Trio SBC: How to unlock special versions of Diego Forlan, Mario Hermoso, and Leicy Santos

EA Sports has released the Triple Threat Trio SBC as part of the Triple Threat promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It contains special versions of Diego Forlan, Mario Hermoso, and Leicy Santos. This is the first instance of three separate players being up for grabs in the same Squad Building Challenge so far this year.

EA FC 24's Triple Threat promo features groups of three footballers each from some of the biggest clubs in this sport. The Triple Threat trio SBC contains players from Atletico Madrid — with Mario Hermoso and Leicy Santos representing their active roster — while Diego Forlan is its Hero inclusion. The upgrades provided to these three players make this SBC an enticing proposition.

The first roster of this game's Triple Threat promo has introduced some incredibly overpowered players like David Ginola, Yaya Toure, and others. The event includes boosted versions of active male and female athletes from various clubs, as well as retired legends from those same teams available in this title as Heroes.

Atletico Madrid is one of the most prominent teams in La Liga and is represented by Diego Forlan, Mario Hermoso, and Leicy Santos in the latest SBC.

How to complete the Triple Threat Trio SBC in EA FC 24?

With three amazing players being up for grabs, the SBC also comes at a hefty price. It contains five individual segments, with each offering its own rewards as well.

The first two segments of this challenge offer special versions of Mario Hermoso and Leicy Santos, allowing gamers to unlock them separately. However, you must submit all five squads to unlock Triple Threat Hero Diego Forlan.

These are the specific stipulations for each segment:

Mario Hermoso

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Leicy Santos

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Los Colchoneros

Players from Atletico Madrid: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

This SBC's overall expected cost is around 600,000 coins, which is a hefty sum at this stage of the game. However, gamers can bring down that amount by using untradeable fodder players from their clubs, which are easily available via the Season Pass.

While this SBC's other two players are amazing in their own right, the star of the show is Triple Threat Hero Diego Forlan. He has received an 89-rated item with the Power Shot PlayStyle+, as well as the Finesse Shot PlayStyle. His stats and attributes make him an elite-tier attacker in EA FC 24. However, this challenge's price will definitely deter a lot of people from unlocking his special card.