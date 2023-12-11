EA Sports has released the latest set of UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the most exciting upcoming fixtures in European club football. This will be the conclusive matchday of the group stages of the event, and with most groups still being undecided at this point, stakes are higher than ever.

The UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly the premier club competition in Europe and helps determine the best team on the continent every year. It features the best teams from the top domestic leagues, leading to several high-profile matches. Two of these much-anticipated fixtures are included in the latest UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The latest set of UEFA Marquee Matchups are now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Unlike regular Marquee Matchups released every week in Ultimate Team, UEFA Marquee Matchups are only released before a matchday in UEFA Club competitions and consist of just two segments instead of four. However, these SBCs are just as rewarding and enticing as the regular version, primarily due to the impressive packs they offer in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With the Ultimate Dynasties promo now being live in Ultimate Team, there are plenty of special cards up for grabs in packs. This makes gamers even more eager to get their hands on some cheap and easy packs, making the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC even more appealing.

How to complete the latest batch of UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This batch features two of the most important fixtures when it comes to determining the fate of their respective groups in the tournament, including the games between FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as Newcastle United and AC Milan.

These are the specific stipulations for each segment of the SBC:

FC Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Players from Portugal + Players from Ukraine: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/region: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Newcastle United vs AC Milan

Newcastle United players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Milan players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 9,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the cheap price of low-tier gold fodder players in the current state of the transfer market. It offers a Rare Mixed Players pack upon completion, as well as two other packs on completing the individual segments. This makes it a worthwhile SBC to complete.