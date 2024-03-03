EA Sports has added the latest Hero SBC to Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Wlodzimierz Smolarek FC Fantasy Hero SBC being available for gamers looking to add a new attacker to their lineup. The Polish legend has received a boosted card linked to Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, which can receive more boosts based on their performances.

These newly released FC Fantasy players are dynamic in nature, which means that they can receive upgrades based on their teams' results in their domestic league. While normal Fantasy items can receive up to four boosts, Hero items can be upgraded only twice. However, the EA FC 24 Wlodzimierz Smolarek FC Fantasy Hero SBC is still an enticing proposition.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Wlodzimierz Smolarek FC Fantasy Hero SBC

For a special Hero card, the EA FC 24 Wlodzimierz Smolarek FC Fantasy Hero SBC is not too expensive. It only requires three segments, each with stipulations and pack rewards. Here are the specific requirements of each squad:

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week player: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The requirement of a Team of the Week player will increase the overall expenditure, as these items always cost a lot in the market due to their rarity and high demand in SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Wlodzimierz Smolarek FC Fantasy Hero SBC

Fodder players are relatively expensive currently due to the various SBCs released during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo. However, these are some of the cheapest options you can buy:

85-rated squad

Christopher Nkunku: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Manuela Zinsberger: 85

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Hugo Lloris: 83

Cost: 42,500

Top form

Dusan Vlahovic: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Keira Walsh: 85

Amandine Henry: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Nicklas Sule: 84

Koke: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Cost: 137,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 198,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Wlodzimierz Smolarek FC Fantasy Hero SBC?

With the Press Proven and Rapid Playstyle+ traits, this 88-rated card has everything it takes to be a viable attacker in the current meta of the game. He can also receive two more upgrades and become 90-rated over time. This makes the SBC worth completing for those seeking a new Hero attacker in Ultimate Team.