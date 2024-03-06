EA FC 24 Youri Tielemans FC Fantasy SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the ongoing promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Youri Tielemans FC Fantasy card now available for those looking to add a new midfielder to their starting 11. The Belgian maestro has received an incredible boost to his base rating and stats, which can be further upgraded based on Aston Villa's results in the Premier League.

The upgrade potential of the FC Fantasy items is what makes these cards so special in Ultimate Team. Like every other Fantasy card released so far in the game over the course of the two-week promo, the EA FC 24 Youri Tielemans FC Fantasy SBC card can also receive up to four upgrades based on his performance and his team's results.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Youri Tielemans FC Fantasy SBC

While the EA FC 24 Youri Tielemans FC Fantasy SBC is not as expensive as the recently released Fridolina Rolfo SBC, it is not as cheap as Alessandro Buongiorno. The SBC requires three segments in total, each with its own restrictions and requirements. These are the stipulations that gamers will have to fulfill:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The requirement of a Team of the Week card in the very first squad will increase the overall expenditure for gamers looking to complete the SBC, as these TOTW items always fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their usability in SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Youri Tielemans FC Fantasy SBC

These are some of the cheapest fodder players can purchase during the FC Fantasy promo to complete the challenges of this SBC:

Top form

Jordan Ayew: 85

Thiago Silva: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Thiago: 84

Gabriel: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Mikel Oyarzabal: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Laura Freigang: 83

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 45,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 72,000 coins

Premier League

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 197,000 coins