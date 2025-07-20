  • home icon
EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 20, 2025 17:34 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Canadian superstar with a 97-rated item that could be one of the best left-backs in the game. This is even better than his 96-rated Team of the Season version, which was a fan-favorite when it was released.

The FUTTIES Team 2 squad included a 99-rated version of Nuno Mendes, which is arguably the most overpowered left-back in Ultimate Team. However, the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC is an amazing alternative and will be cheaper to obtain.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Vitinha SBC, the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen

  • Bayern players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Jamal Musiala: 87
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Bundesliga

  • Bundesliga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Gregor Kobel: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Guro Reiten: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Marta: 84

Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Guro Reiten: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Marta: 84

Task 4+5: 88-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 6+7: 89-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

The EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 240,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 97-rated left-back with 99 pace and excellent stats in other areas as well. He has useful PlayStyles for his position under the FC IQ system and will prove to be an excellent addition to any squad in Ultimate Team.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
