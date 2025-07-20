EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Canadian superstar with a 97-rated item that could be one of the best left-backs in the game. This is even better than his 96-rated Team of the Season version, which was a fan-favorite when it was released.

The FUTTIES Team 2 squad included a 99-rated version of Nuno Mendes, which is arguably the most overpowered left-back in Ultimate Team. However, the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC is an amazing alternative and will be cheaper to obtain.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Vitinha SBC, the EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen

Bayern players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Jamal Musiala: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Gregor Kobel: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

Task 4+5: 88-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 6+7: 89-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Alphonso Davies FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 240,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 97-rated left-back with 99 pace and excellent stats in other areas as well. He has useful PlayStyles for his position under the FC IQ system and will prove to be an excellent addition to any squad in Ultimate Team.

