EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian midfielder with a 93-rated item. He has had an amazing season with Newcastle United across all competitions, and his performances in the Premier League have earned him a top-tier boosted version.
The Premier League Team of the Season players are now available via packs in Ultimate Team. While the Brazilian footballer failed to make it into the main roster, the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is a testament to his various impressive showcases over the course of the season.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Selma Bacha SBC, the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires four squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Brazil
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Bruno Guimaraes: 85
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 4: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
The SBC requires two TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, making it slightly more expensive than anticipated.
EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 EA FC Coins, which is an excellent price for a player of this caliber. This version of Guimaraes has well-rounded stats in all areas, as well as the Pinged pass+, Bruiser+, and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, defending, and dribbling abilities, making him even more effective under the FC IQ system.