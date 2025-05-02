  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 02, 2025 17:57 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian midfielder with a 93-rated item. He has had an amazing season with Newcastle United across all competitions, and his performances in the Premier League have earned him a top-tier boosted version.

The Premier League Team of the Season players are now available via packs in Ultimate Team. While the Brazilian footballer failed to make it into the main roster, the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is a testament to his various impressive showcases over the course of the season.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Selma Bacha SBC, the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires four squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Brazil

  • Brazil players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Viktor Tsygankov: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Task 2: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 4: 88-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC requires two TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, making it slightly more expensive than anticipated.

EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 EA FC Coins, which is an excellent price for a player of this caliber. This version of Guimaraes has well-rounded stats in all areas, as well as the Pinged pass+, Bruiser+, and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, defending, and dribbling abilities, making him even more effective under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
