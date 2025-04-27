EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French defender with an amazing 94-rated item. She is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to her various special versions over the years, and this latest item has impressive stats and three PlayStyle+ traits that make her an amazing left-back on the virtual pitch.
The Ligue 1 Team of the Season is accompanied by the D1 Arkema TOTS lineup, and the superstars from the female French league have received some impressive items. The EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest such inclusion. One of the segments of the SBC also offers a 90-rated version of her teammate Dzsenifer Marozsan.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC, the EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Dzsenifer Marozsan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Marquinhos: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 2: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
The SBC requires two Team of the Week players, which can make it more expensive than anticipated.
EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 260,000 EA FC Coins. Not only can gamers unlock a 94-rated left-back with good pace, dribbling, passing and defending for this price, they will also obtain a 90-rated version of Dzsenifer Marozsan. This makes it a worthwhile proposition, as both these items will be effective in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.