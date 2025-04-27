EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French defender with an amazing 94-rated item. She is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to her various special versions over the years, and this latest item has impressive stats and three PlayStyle+ traits that make her an amazing left-back on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season is accompanied by the D1 Arkema TOTS lineup, and the superstars from the female French league have received some impressive items. The EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest such inclusion. One of the segments of the SBC also offers a 90-rated version of her teammate Dzsenifer Marozsan.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC, the EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Dzsenifer Marozsan

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Ad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players, which can make it more expensive than anticipated.

Ad

EA FC 25 Selma Bacha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 260,000 EA FC Coins. Not only can gamers unlock a 94-rated left-back with good pace, dribbling, passing and defending for this price, they will also obtain a 90-rated version of Dzsenifer Marozsan. This makes it a worthwhile proposition, as both these items will be effective in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More