EA FC 25 Christian Eriksen Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 17:29 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Christian Eriksen Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Danish playmaker with a 92-rated item that makes him elite-tier in the current meta of the game. This is a throwback to his inclusion in 2018's Ultimate Team of the Season.

There have been multiple Flashback SBCs released recently in Ultimate Team, including the likes of Marco Reus and Iker Muniain. The EA FC 25 Christian Eriksen Flashback SBC is the latest such addition, and with the Team of the Season promo arriving soon, this is the perfect time to release such an item.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Christian Eriksen Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Marco Reus SBC, the EA FC 25 Christian Eriksen Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Manchester United

  • Manchester United players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marquinhos: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Task 2: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 3: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 4: 88-rated squad

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 5: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Jessica Naz: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it more expensive than anticipated.

EA FC 25 Christian Eriksen Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 325,000 EA FC Coins, which is an excellent price for a player of this caliber. With five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and the Finesse Shot+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, he has the perfect stats and traits for the CAM position under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
