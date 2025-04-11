EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German playmaker with a 92-rated version as a throwback to his amazing 2013/14 season with Borussia Dortmund. He is a fan-favorite in real life and on the virtual pitch, and has now received his first boosted item of the season.

Ad

This is one of the various boosted MLS items to be released in Ultimate Team, and will be perfect to provide chemistry to the previously released Flashback Suarez SBC. With five-star skill moves, amazing stats and meta PlayStyles, the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC is certainly a good fit for the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Dreamchasers Gabriel SBC, the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are all the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Task 2+3: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Ad

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will make it slightly more affordable.

Ad

EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The SBC costs around 230,000 coins. The German superstar has all the stats and traits required to be an exceptional playmaking CAM under the FC IQ system. Not only does he have amazing attributes, he also has five-star skill moves, the Finesse Shot+ and the Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. These traits will enhance his abilities even further and make the item worth unlocking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More