EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German playmaker with a 92-rated version as a throwback to his amazing 2013/14 season with Borussia Dortmund. He is a fan-favorite in real life and on the virtual pitch, and has now received his first boosted item of the season.
This is one of the various boosted MLS items to be released in Ultimate Team, and will be perfect to provide chemistry to the previously released Flashback Suarez SBC. With five-star skill moves, amazing stats and meta PlayStyles, the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC is certainly a good fit for the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC
Similar to the recently released Dreamchasers Gabriel SBC, the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are all the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Germany
- Germany players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Bruno Guimaraes: 85
Task 2+3: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 4: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
Task 5: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will make it slightly more affordable.
EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC: Review
The SBC costs around 230,000 coins. The German superstar has all the stats and traits required to be an exceptional playmaking CAM under the FC IQ system. Not only does he have amazing attributes, he also has five-star skill moves, the Finesse Shot+ and the Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. These traits will enhance his abilities even further and make the item worth unlocking.