EA FC 25 Danny da Costa Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the second Flashback SBC of the ongoing FUT Birthday event, with the EA FC 25 Danny da Costa Flashback SBC being up for grabs. The German defender was a fan-favorite in EA FC during previous years due to his various boosted versions, and this latest SBC item serves as a throwback to his Birthday item in 2020.

The right-back has received an 88-rated item with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. His pace, physicality, and tall stature will make him an exceptional defender under the FC IQ system, especially with the Intercept+ PlayStyle. Meanwhile, the Whipped Pass+ PlayStyle and decent dribbling stats will help him to go forward effectively.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Danny da Costa Flashback SBC

Unlike the previously released Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC that requires 21 squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Danny da Costa Flashback SBC only requires two squads. This will make him very affordable and easy to unlock, especially for fans who want a Bundesliga right-back on a low budget.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment of the SBC, along with their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week (TOTW) players, which will lower the overall price even further and add to the appeal of this item.

EA FC 25 Danny da Costa Flashback SBC: Review

The Flashback item has exceptional stats and attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Danny da Costa Flashback SBC is around 40,000 coins, which is an excellent price for an item of this caliber. The 88-rated right-back has good pace, defending, and physicality stats that will allow him to dominate attackers on the virtual pitch. He also has the stats, traits, and roles to excel in his position. Being a German from the Bundesliga, he will also be easy to fit into a squad alongside players like Flashback Joshua Kimmich or Grassroot Greats Pascal Gross.

