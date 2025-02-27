EA FC 25 Dennis Bergkamp On This Day Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Dennis Bergkamp On This Day Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information provided by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most popular accounts for reliable Ultimate Team leaks on social media, so it is very likely that the Dutch playmaker will soon receive a boosted item on the virtual pitch.

On This Day SBCs are a new concept in Ultimate Team this year, with Heroes and Icons receiving special versions to commemorate specific moments from their careers. While there is no confirmation regarding the occasion for which the EA FC 25 Dennis Bergkamp On This Day Icon SBC is being released, many believe that it will be released on March 2 to celebrate his stunning goal against Newcastle United in 2002.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

There have been several such SBCs released so far in Ultimate Team, including the likes of Johan Cruyff, Frank Lampard, and Robbie Keane. The EA FC 25 Dennis Bergkamp On This Day Icon SBC will be an exciting addition to the game, as it will provide the Arsenal legend with a special item that does justice to his abilities and reputation.

Bergkamp is yet to receive a special item in Ultimate Team this year, so this leaked SBC could prove to be really popular amongst the fanbase. There have been some impressive player SBCs so far during the ongoing Fantasy FC promo, making it the perfect opportunity to release such an item.

What might the EA FC 25 Dennis Bergkamp On This Day Icon SBC look like?

Even though there is no official information about the exact overall rating and stats of the item, FUT Sheriff predicted that Bergkamp's On This Day card will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 92

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 40

Physicality: 83

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a creative striker to have on the virtual pitch. Although he won't be the quickest in terms of raw pace, his shooting, passing, and dribbling abilities should make him an excellent finisher and playmaker under the FC IQ system.

How much might the EA FC 25 Dennis Bergkamp On This Day Icon SBC cost?

The 90-rated base version of this Icon costs around 80,000 coins in the transfer market. If the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 400,000 to 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

