EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 2 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 2 Evolution has blasted onto the scene with the advent of the second phase of Future Stars Academy evolutions. Like any other Future Stars EVO, it offers only one upgrade level, converting the Wonderkids into 88-rated (overall) player cards to fit into the current EA FC 25 meta. Like the previous iteration, this free defender EVO will offer a few basic attribute upgrades like pace, defending, physicality, and more.

This article will highlight all the key details including the upgrade level, its requirements, and more related to the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 2 Evolution in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 2 Evolution

The latest EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 2 Evolution is catered towards the evolved Future Stars players. Here are the requirements:

Overall: Minimum 83 and Maximum 84

Rarity: Future Stars Evo

The requirement appeared to be straightforward and gamers can use any Future Stars card used during Dynamic Defender 1 EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 2 Evolution

Koni De Winter is a great option to use in this evolution (Image via EA Sports)

A handful of Wonderkids are eligible for this Dynamic Defender Evolution. However, a few of them stand out to be best suited:

Lewis Hall: 84

Koni De Winter: 84

Jackson Tchatchoua: 84

The players mentioned above will receive an 88 overall rating after the completion of the evolution, making them even more usable in the current meta.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 2 Evolution

The latest defender EVO offers only one level (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to any other Future Stars Academy evolution, the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender Evolution only offers one upgrade level. However, that level offers multiple upgrades to a player card's basic attributes such as pace, shooting, and more.

Level 1 Upgrades:

Overall: 4

Pace: 3 (Max 88)

Shooting: 2

Passing: 3

Dribbling: 4

Defending: 4

Physical: 5

Here are the challenges that can be completed quite easily by playing numerous Ultimate Team modes in EA FC 25:

Level 1 Challenge:

Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing if gamers have completed Dynamic Defender 1.

