EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Gallagher vs Aguerd): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Gallagher vs Aguerd) in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between these two LaLiga stars. Both items have the stats and attributes required to be exceptional in their respective positions, while also being eligible for future upgrades.

This is the third such SBC to be released during the Fantasy FC promo, with the first offering a choice between Buendia and Nicoli, and the second between Mateta and Williams. However, the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Gallagher vs Aguerd) offers the most overpowered options so far.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Gallagher vs Aguerd)

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

While the previous Fantasy FC player pick SBCs requires two squads each, the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Gallagher vs Aguerd) requires four segments. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3+4: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make obtaining this player pick slightly more expensive.

EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Gallagher vs Aguerd): Review

While both items have exceptional stats, PlayStyles, and roles to be effective in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, Conor Gallagher is the better choice due to Atletico Madrid's consistency. The club is currently second in the LaLiga table and could secure many upgrades for this 89-rated item.

Both items are amazing (image via EA Sports)

He already has well-balanced stats, along with the Pinged pass+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, so any further upgrades will enhance him even further. Aguerd also has impressive stats, with 86 pace, 92 defending and 88 physicality, along with the Anticipate+ and Jockey+ PlayStyles.

Overall, the SBC costs around 250,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for either of these items in the current state of the transfer market.

