EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Mateta or Williams): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released an EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC featuring Jean-Philippe Mateta and Neco Williams in Ultimate Team. This is the second such player pick to be released during this promo, allowing gamers to choose between 88-rated versions of the French striker from Crystal Palace and the Welsh right-back from Nottingham Forrest.

The Fantasy FC promo features upgraded versions of players from some of the best teams in the world, and these items have the potential for future boosts based on their club's results as well. This will make the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC even more exciting, as fans will have to consider which player fits their squad better and has better chances for upgrades.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Mateta or Williams)

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released RTTF player pick featuring Witsel and Digne, the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC containing Mateta and Williams also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment of the SBC, along with the cheapest solutions based on current transfer market prices:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Aubameyang (TOTW): 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will make the player pick even cheaper and more affordable.

EA FC 25 Fantasy FC player pick SBC (Mateta or Williams): Review

Both items available in this player pick have their own merits and will be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. While Nottingham Forrest is much higher in the league table than Crystal Palace, their last five games have not had favorable results, so the Neco Williams item could struggle to receive upgrades if their form doesn't improve.

Both items are amazing (image via EA Sports)

Overall, the SBC costs around 55,000 coins to complete, which is an excellent price for either of the two items on offer. While Mateta has amazing stats for a striker, most gamers will already have better attackers. On the other hand, Neco Williams has the stats needed to be an elite-tier right-back on the virtual pitch.

