EA FC 25 Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team by X/FUT Sheriff, which is an extremely reliable and popular account for such leaks on social media. The French defender is a fan-favorite due to his overpowered abilities on the virtual pitch and could receive his very first boosted item of the year in the upcoming promo.

While the theme surrounding the Grassroot Greats promo has not been revealed, gamers are speculating that it could feature players who have notoriously been overpowered in Ultimate Team. This makes the EA FC 25 Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC the perfect addition, as the left-back is renowned for his various impressive versions over the years.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team

Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their popularity is evident in Ultimate Team as well. They have some of the best players in the game on their roster, and the rumored EA FC 25 Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC could add to this list.

He has a base overall rating of 84 in the latest title, and he has been eligible for several Evolutions that upgrade his stats and abilities. However, this leaked SBC item will be his very first promo version of the year, which makes the upcoming promo even more exciting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

What will the EA FC 25 Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored SBC version are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 89-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 72

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 88

Physicality: 91

He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+ PlayStyle and the Bruiser+ PlayStyle. These traits will be useful for his position in particular under the FC IQ system, as the former will make his acceleration quicker while the latter will allow him to dominate attackers during physical tackles.

How much will the EA FC 25 Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as he does not have any previous special versions in Ultimate Team this year. However, these predicted stats would make him one of the best left-backs in the game alongside Theo Hernandez and TOTY Icon Roberto Carlos. With such impressive attributes, a price of around 600,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

