EA FC 25 Futties Adams Friday Objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has dropped a brand-new Objective in Ultimate Team with the release of the EA FC 25 Futties Adams Friday, giving players the chance to unlock a 95-rated version of the Nigerian winger. This new special item is a huge upgrade over his original Rare Bronze card, but keeps his primary LM position, with alternate positions at RB, RW, and LW.
The Futties Friday card features blistering pace, elite dribbling, and improved physicality, making him one of the most versatile wide players in the game. He boasts 95 Pace, 92 Shooting, 90 Passing, 94 Dribbling, 80 Defending, and 89 Physical. On top of that, he comes with a dozen PlayStyles, including 4 PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+, First Touch+, Quick Step+, and Whipped Pass+, making him incredibly effective in the current Ultimate Team meta.
How to unlock Futties Adams Friday in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?
The EA FC 25 Futties Adams Friday Objective requires players to complete four out of five in-game challenges. These can be completed across multiple Ultimate Team modes, including Squad Battles, Rivals, Champions, and Rush. Below is the full list of tasks and rewards:
- Play 3: Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team mode while having at least one player from Nigeria in your starting XI. Earn an untradeable 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack.
- Assist 4: Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an untradeable 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.
- Score 8: Score 8 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn 500 Season Points.
- Win 4: Win 4 matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an untradeable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.
- Win 6: Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty or Rush. Earn an untradeable 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.
Is the EA FC 25 Futties Adams Friday worth it?
With 95 Pace (94 Acceleration, 96 Sprint Speed), top-tier dribbling (95 Agility, 95 Ball Control), and four highly impactful PlayStyles+, Futties Adams Friday is a nightmare for defenders. His 99 Stamina allows him to dominate the flanks all game, while his strength (91) and defensive stats (80 Defending) make him a great option for both attacking and tracking back.
Given the relatively simple set of objectives and the quality of rewards along the way, this card is a must-have for FUT players looking to add a fast and versatile wide player to their squad.
