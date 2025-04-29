EA FC 25 Gaetan Perrin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gaetan Perrin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French midfielder with a 92-rated item that has exceptional stats and PlayStyles for his position on the virtual pitch. Not only has he received a massive boost to his overall rating, he also has a five-star weak foot and some meta traits.
The Ligue 1 Team of the Season roster is replete with some of the biggest names in French club football, with superstars from PSG leading the lineup. However, theere have been multiple players who failed to make it into the TOTS squad despite being consistent over the course of the season. These players have received Honourable Mentions versions instead. The EA FC 25 Gaetan Perrin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest such addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Gaetan Perrin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 Gaetan Perrin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. This will make this 92-rated item extremely affordable and cheap to unlock. This will boost his popularity amongst gamers who are looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Willi Orban: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
Task 2: France
- France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
The SBC requires one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive to unlock than the rating requirements of each segment would suggest.
EA FC 25 Gaetan Perrin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 coins. This is a reasonable cost for a 92-rated player who can play as a left-midfielder, left-winger or right-midfielder. He has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, as well as the Rapid+, Deadball+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. These stats and traits will make him an excellent playmaking winger under the FC IQ system.