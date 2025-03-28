A recent post from AsyFutTrader suggests that EA Sports may soon drop the EA FC 25 Gio Garbelini POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team. The Brazilian striker was initially a part of the Liga F POTM nominees for March. If the present leak holds, she will receive her first-ever POTM SBC item in the EA FC franchise.

Gio Garbelini has been in decent form, helping Atletico de Madrid Femenino to maintain third position on the Liga F table. Her incredible performance this month stands out to be the highlight of this season.

This article will explore all the leaked details we have on the rumored Gio Garbelini POTM SBC and its price.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

EA FC 25 Gio Garbelini POTM SBC is expected to drop soon in Ultimate Team

As mentioned, Gio Garbelini has put up an incredible performance this month, being involved in two incredible goals. She scored one and assisted one goal against Madrid CFF in Liga F. As a result, gamers might've decided to vote for her, potentially helping her win her first-ever POTM SBC card in Ultimate Team.

As of writing, Garbelibi doesn't have any special promo cards. Her 75-rated rare gold card is eligible for multiple EVOs, helping her item gain a rating as high as 94. However, that will cost a lot of EA FC Coins.

Beginner EA FC players seeking a decent female striker at an affordable price could opt for the rumored Gio Garbelini POTM SBC item.

What could the EA FC 25 Gio Garbelini POTM SBC look like in Ultimate Team?

The exact attributes for EA FC 25 Gio Garbelini POTM SBC remain under the shadows as EA Sports hasn't revealed anything. Meanwhile, gamers can access Gift Monday's POTM SBC on Ultimate Team.

Based on AsyFutTrader's information, here are the leaked attributes of Giovana's rumored SBC card:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 90

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 37

Physicality: 84

On top of that, she's expected to receive Rapid+ and Finesse Shot+ playstyle traits. Even though she might possess two desirable traits, her predicted attributes aren't that great in terms of the current meta in EA FC 25.

Moreover, a Brazil and Atletico Madrid link might cause some issues in placing her into a top-notch Ultimate Team.

How much could the EA FC 25 Gio Garbelini POTM SBC item cost?

While it's quite difficult to assume the price of the EA FC 25 Gio Garbelini POTM SBC item's cost in Ultimate Team, it has great potential to be a fodder card.

Considering Garbelib's predicted stats across the board, the SBC item should cost around 20,000 to 30,000 EA FC Coins. Gamers with some extra coins can definitely opt for this rumored highly rated fodder item. It'll surely help them gather many efficient SBC items such as Gerd Muller's Dreamchasers SBC.

For more POTM SBC-related articles, make sure to check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

