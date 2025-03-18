EA FC 25 Gleison Bremer FUT Birthday SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gleison Bremer FUT Birthday SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian defender with two amazing 90-rated versions. The two items differ slightly in terms of their stats and PlayStyles, and gamers can pick one of them after completing the newly released SBC.

This is similar to the previously released Edmond Tapsoba and Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBCs, which also offered a choice between two versions of the same player. While both items available in the EA FC 25 Gleison Bremer FUT Birthday SBC are in the same position, they have varying attributes that will affect how they perform in-game.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Gleison Bremer FUT Birthday SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC, the EA FC 25 Gleison Bremer FUT Birthday SBC requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gigot (TOTW): 83

Savinho: 82

Hegering: 82

Sellner: 82

Bachmann: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Rafaelle: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Marco Asensio: 81

Crnogorcevic: 81

Ederson: 80

Task 2: Juventus

Juventus players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 3: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Lohmann (TOTW): 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 4: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Lohmann (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 5: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

The SBC requires a few Team of the Week players, which will make it slightly more expensive.

EA FC 25 Gleison Bremer FUT Birthday SBC: Review

Both items are amazing (image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 160,000 coins, which is excellent for a top-tier Brazilian centre-back from Serie A. Both items possess the Anticipate+ PlayStyle, which is arguably the most important trait for a defender under the FC IQ system. While there are no wrong choices in this player pick, the version with Anticipate+ and Intercept+ is slightly superior.

