EA FC 25 Jess Park vs Oriane Jean Francois Showdown SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jess Park vs Oriane Jean Francois Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team ahead of the UEFA WEURO clash between England and France. The item from the winning team will receive an overall rating upgrade and an added PlayStyle+, making them even more impressive than they already are.

Both items featured in the EA FC 25 Jess Park vs Oriane Jean Francois Showdown SBC are 94-rated overall with three PlayStyle+ traits. They have the stats required to be usable in their respective positions, but will require the upgrade to become top-tier. This is the perfect SBC to release at the moment, with WEURO Path to Glory players also being available in packs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jess Park vs Oriane Jean Francois Showdown SBC

Similar to the recently released Malard PTG SBC, both players included in the EA FC 25 Jess Park vs Oriane Jean Francois Showdown SBC require multiple squads to be unlocked.

Jess Park stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the English winger:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Domenico Berardi (TOTW): 86

Willi Orban: 83

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the French midfielder:

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku (TOTW): 84

Both SBCs require multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 25 Jess Park vs Oriane Jean Francois Showdown SBC: Review

While the English winger costs around 35,000 coins, the French midfielder costs 50,000 coins. These are reasonable prices for both players, as they are effective in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. However, both items need the winner's upgrade to be able to compete against alternative players released during the TOTS and Shapeshifter promos.

Jean Francois stats (Image via EA Sports)

The match itself will certainly be a closely contested affair, but England are the slight favorites in this fixture. This means that Jess Park could be the safer choice to go for.

