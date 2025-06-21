EA FC 25 Lucy Bronze Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lucy Bronze Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English defender with a 96-rated version that can play as a right-winger on the virtual pitch. She is one of the most renowned players in the world of women's football, and her latest boosted item explores the offensive side of her abilities.

The second week of the Shapeshifters promo is in full swing, with the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Alexia Putellas leading the roster. The EA FC 25 Lucy Bronze Shapeshifters SBC is the latest addition to this promo, and she has the stats required to be exceptional in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lucy Bronze Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Lucy Bronze Shapeshifters SBC also requires four squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Chelsea

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Casemiro: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 2: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Alex Remiro: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: England

England players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Lautaro Martinez: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires three TOTS or TOTW players, which will make it slightly more expensive.

EA FC 25 Lucy Bronze Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 140,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for an item of this caliber. She has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, as well as the Low Driven Shot+, Press Proven+, Rapid+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. These are all excellent traits for a winger under the FC IQ system.

