EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Colombian winger with a 98-rated version as part of the Pre-Season event. He recently secured a move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, and this SBC has given him his first boosted version as part of the roster for the reigning German champions.
With Liverpool signing the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window, they have also sold some players to make room on their roster. The EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC is the perfect addition for the Pre-Season promo, as he has now joined Bayern Munich and will be hoping to lead them to even more silverware in German football.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Viktor Gyokeres SBC, the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen
- Bayern players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 92
- Harry Kane: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3+4: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 5+6+7: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Paul Scholes: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 8+9+10+11: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 700,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 98-rated winger who has the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier under the FC IQ system.
Completing SBCs is also easier than ever before due to the large number of TOTS and FUTTIES items available in packs during the ongoing promo, making most SBCs almost free to complete by just opening upgrade packs.