EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 02, 2025 06:16 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Colombian winger with a 98-rated version as part of the Pre-Season event. He recently secured a move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, and this SBC has given him his first boosted version as part of the roster for the reigning German champions.

Ad

With Liverpool signing the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window, they have also sold some players to make room on their roster. The EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC is the perfect addition for the Pre-Season promo, as he has now joined Bayern Munich and will be hoping to lead them to even more silverware in German football.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Viktor Gyokeres SBC, the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen

  • Bayern players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Rodri: 92
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 2: Bundesliga

  • Bundesliga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3+4: 92-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Jonathan Clauss: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79
Ad

Task 5+6+7: 93-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Ellie Carpenter: 97
  • Paul Scholes: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80

Task 8+9+10+11: 94-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Flint: 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89

EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 700,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 98-rated winger who has the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier under the FC IQ system.

Completing SBCs is also easier than ever before due to the large number of TOTS and FUTTIES items available in packs during the ongoing promo, making most SBCs almost free to complete by just opening upgrade packs.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications