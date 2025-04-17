EA FC 25 Nico Schlotterbeck POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Nico Schlotterbeck POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the German defender winning the award for being the best player in the German top flight over the course of March. He has been amongst the most consistent performers in the league for several years, and his recent performances have earned him an 89-rated version on the virtual pitch.
Despite Borussia Dortmund having an underwhelming season by their usual standards and being eighth in the league table, their talismanic centre-back has been extremely impressive. The EA FC 25 Nico Schlotterbeck POTM SBC is a testament to his abilities, and he has received the stats and PlayStyles to be exceptional under the FC IQ system while also being affordable.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Nico Schlotterbeck POTM SBC
Similar to the recently released FC Pro Leagues eLaLiga SBC, the EA FC 25 Nico Schlotterbeck POTM SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Linda Caicedo (TOTW): 84
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Duvan Zapata: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Ciro Immobile: 82
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
- Emre Can: 82
Task 2: Germany
- Germany players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Alexis Mac Allister: 86
- Willi Orban: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
Task 3: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Willi Orban: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make the SBC more expensive than the rating requirements would indicate.
EA FC 25 Nico Schlotterbeck POTM SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins, which is slightly lower than his 92-rated Dreamchasers version. The latter costs around 100,000 coins in the transfer market, but has much better stats and PlayStyles. While the POTM SBC item also has impressive attributes, he has the Slide Tackle+ and Block PlayStyles, which are not as meta as the Anticipate+ PlayStyle the 92-rated item possesses. This makes the SBC slightly overpriced.