EA FC 25 Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English striker with a 90-rated version that makes him a standout option for lower-league enthusiasts and fans of Wrexham. Mullin has become a cult hero in football, and his latest special card comes with the attributes to be an effective forward in EA FC 25.

The Grassroot Greats promo highlights players who have made significant contributions at a lower-league level, giving them stat boosts and unique chemistry benefits. With Wrexham's popularity growing in FC 25 Ultimate Team, the Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats SBC is the latest addition aside from Athenea and Fran Kirby.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats SBC

Tasks for EA FC 25 Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Unlike some recent high-end SBCs, the EA FC 25 Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats SBC only requires three squad submissions, making it relatively affordable. Here are the requirements and cost-effective solutions for each segment:

Task 1: England

English players: Minimum one

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Cheapest Solutions:

Marc Cucurella Saseta - 82

Ramona Bachmann - 82

Leandro Trossard - 83

Dejan Kulusevski - 82

Duvan Zapata - 83

Lorenzo Pelligrini - 83

Saki Kumagai - 83

Youssef En-Nesyri - 83

Guido Rodriguez - 83

Diogo Costa - 84

Martin Zubimendi - 81

Task 2: 84-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Cheapest Solutions:

Joao Palhinha - 85

Ashleigh Neville - 83

Dusan Vlahovic - 84

Pedro Goncalves - 83

Joshua Kimmich - 86

Yui Hasegawa - 83

Sadio Mane - 84

Ouleymata Sarr - 83

Robert Andrich - 83

Alyssa Naeher - 83

Jose Maria Gimenez - 83

Task 3: Top Form

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Cheapest Solutions:

Joao Palhinha - 85

Ashleigh Neville - 83

Dusan Vlahovic - 84

Pedro Goncalves - 83

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (TOTW) - 86

Yui Hasegawa - 83

Sadio Mane - 84

Ouleymata Sarr - 83

Robert Andrich - 83

Alyssa Naeher - 83

Jose Maria Gimenez - 83

The SBC does not require many Team of the Week (TOTW) players, which keeps costs down and makes it easier for most players to complete.

EA FC 25 Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats SBC: Review

EA FC 25 Paul Mullin Grassroot Greats stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The total estimated cost for this SBC is around 66,000 EA FC Coins, which is reasonable for a special card of this quality. Paul Mullin boasts impressive shooting stats, good physicality, and solid dribbling, making him a great option for fans looking to build a unique squad.

Mullin also has a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skill Moves along with the Power Shot and Acrobatic PlayStyles+, making him a dangerous striker inside the box. Moreover, he has the Poacher, False 9, and Target Forward Roles++ to ace as an ST. His chemistry links may be slightly challenging, but he can still fit into many setups thanks to the chemistry benefits that come as part of the Grassroot Greats promo.

Overall, this is a fun and affordable SBC for fans of lower-league football and Wrexham supporters. If you need a solid English striker with a unique backstory, completing this SBC could be worth it.

