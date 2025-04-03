EA FC 25 Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

As per the leaks shared by FutSheriff, the Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC is coming soon to EA FC 25. The Czech midfielder already has a Base Icon card, which, albeit decent, does not fit into the game's meta. However, this new card will likely feature a plethora of upgrades, including three Playstyles+, helping the item reflect The Czech Cannon's real-life performances.

Ad

This article will discuss all the leaked details regarding the Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff (a reliable account). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Pavel Nedved started his career at Sparta Prague before moving to Serie A. The Czech maestro earned countless plaudits during his incredible tenure with Lazio and scored 51 goals. Later, in 2001, he joined Juventus and accrued numerous accolades. He won three Italian Championships and a Ballon d'Or in 2003, becoming only the second Czech player to receive the prestigious award.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nedved's Icon card was added during FIFA 14 (currently known as EA FC) with an 89 rating. Later, EA enhanced his rating and introduced several iterations. If the recent X post from FutSheriff holds true, Pavel Nedved's SBC will feature enhanced attributes aligned with the current EA FC 25 meta.

Read more: Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers SBC

What could the EA FC 25 Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC item look like?

EA Sports hasn't revealed the exact values of the EA FC 25 Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC. However, FutSheriff has predicted that the Czech midfielder will receive a 93-rated CAM card with the following attributes across the board:

Ad

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 62

Physicality: 87

Moreover, FutSheiff has also predicted that the ex-Juventus player will receive Rapid+, Low-Driven Shot+, and Finesse Shot+ traits, making him one of the most effective midfielders on the virtual pitch. Moreover, the traits will be useful in his alternate positions: CAM and LW, as well. He can be a perfect fit for any Ultimate Team squad because of his Icon chemistry links.

Also read: Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC

Ad

How much could the EA FC 25 Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC cost?

It's quite hard to predict the cost of the Pavel Nedved Immortals Icon SBC. His 88-rated base edition costs around 71,500 EA FC Coins. Considering all the predicted attributes, the upcoming SBC item should cost around 250,000 to 400,000 EA FC Coins.

For more Immortals promo-related leaks and features, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback