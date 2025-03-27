EA FC 25 Philipp Lahm Dreamchasers Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the second week of the Dreamchasers promo arriving soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Philipp Lahm Dreamchasers Icon SBC has been leaked by @DonkTrading on X. The German legend is rumored to be part of the upcoming roster and will be available via an SBC, allowing gamers to unlock him and add him to their squads as a right-back or defensive midfielder.

The first week of the promo has already provided amazing Icon SBCs like Ruud Gullit, and the second week is shaping up to be no different. With the Gerd Muller SBC already being leaked, the EA FC 25 Philipp Lahm Dreamchasers Icon SBC will be the perfect addition for such a promo, as he is one of the most versatile defensive players in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@DonkTrading.

The EA FC 25 Philipp Lahm Dreamchasers Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former FC Bayern captain is regarded as one of the best defenders of all time, with his versatility allowing him to play in various positions over the course of his career. He has played as a right-back, left-back, and in midfield – all these positions are also available for his virtual item. This will make the EA FC 25 Philipp Lahm Dreamchasers Icon SBC even more tempting.

While he is not the fastest player for the current meta, his stats will be ideal for the role of a central defensive midfielder. If his predicted stats prove accurate, even his PlayStyles will be more suited to the midfield position under the FC IQ system.

What will the EA FC 25 Philipp Lahm Dreamchasers Icon SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this leaked item are not confirmed, @DonkTrading suggests that he could be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 80

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 92

Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Long Ball+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, which should enhance his passing and defending abilities on the virtual pitch. He will also be able to play in a number of defensive positions.

How much will the EA FC 52 Phillip Lahm Dreamchasers Icon SBC cost?

The 90-rated Ultimate Succession version of the German legend costs around 125,000 coins in the transfer market. If the predicted stats and traits prove accurate, a price of around 500,000 to 600,000 coins should be reasonable for such an amazing defender who also has Icon chemistry links.

