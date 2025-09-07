EA FC 25 Pre-Season Unlimited Cup objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pre-Season Unlimited Cup objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a host of new 99-rated FUTTIES players released during the ongoing promo. This is the first objective set to offer up to three 99-rated items as part of its rewards, making it worth completing even at this stage of the game cycle.

The 99-rated players on offer include new transfers like Liverpool's Jeremy Frimpong and Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul. These two are the final rewards of the objective, but one of the segments of the EA FC 25 Pre-Season Unlimited Cup objective also include a 99-rated version of PSG midfielder Joao Neves.

The EA FC 25 Pre-Season Unlimited Cup objective is now live in Ultimate Team

Cup objectives have offered some of the most exciting and exclusive rewards in Ultimate Team over the course of the game cycle. The most recent Griddy to Glory Cup offered amazing packs, as well as a 99-rated FUTTIES Icon Ronaldinho. The latest EA FC 25 Pre-Season Unlimited Cup objective has taken it a step further by offering three seperate 99-rated items.

The Pre-Season promo is renowned for providing boosted versions to newly transferred players, with massive superstars like Viktor Gyokeres, Florian Wirtz and Trent Alexander-Arnold receiving SBC items. The latest objective also contains two such players, with Jeremie Frimpong and Rodrigo De Paul receiving 99-rated variants.

The final rewards (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 25 Pre-Season Unlimited Cup objective:

The MLS Assist : Assist three goals with players from the MLS in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn a 86+ x7 players pack and FUTTIES Neves.

: Assist three goals with players from the MLS in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn a 86+ x7 players pack and FUTTIES Neves. The Premier Finesse : Score five gaols using Finesse Shots from Premier League players in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn an EVO.

: Score five gaols using Finesse Shots from Premier League players in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn an EVO. Assist Five : Assist five goals with a 99 OVR player in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn a 87+ x5 players pack.

: Assist five goals with a 99 OVR player in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn a 87+ x5 players pack. Score 6 : Score six goals with a 99 OVR player in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn a 89+ x2 players pack.

: Score six goals with a 99 OVR player in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn a 89+ x2 players pack. Orange Army : Play three matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup while having minimum three Dutch players in your starting lineup to earn an EVO.

: Play three matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup while having minimum three Dutch players in your starting lineup to earn an EVO. Dominate with 99s : Win three matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup while having minimum three 99 OVR players in your starting lineup to earn a 88+ x3 players pack.

: Win three matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup while having minimum three 99 OVR players in your starting lineup to earn a 88+ x3 players pack. Play 6: Play six matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Pre Season Unlimited Cup to earn a 86+ x5 players pack.

The final reward for completing all these tasks is a combination of two 99-rated players and 2,000 SP. These SP will allow gamers to make progress in the season ladder.

Joao Neves is also available (Image via EA Sports)

The three 99-rated items on offer themselves have the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making the EA FC 25 Pre-Season Unlimited Cup objective worth the grind.

