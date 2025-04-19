  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 19, 2025 17:39 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to get their hands on the 94-rated version of the Cameroon legend. This item was released earlier in the game cycle, with the striker receiving a boost to his stats, PlayStyles and weak foot.

Ad

The Future Stars promo included plenty of Icons, with boosted versions of Charlton, Johan Cruyff and others being up for grabs. The EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC offers one of the items that was earlier available via packs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Drogba SBC, the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are all the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • Joao Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeria: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC)

Ad
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 3:

  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Willi Orban: 83
  • Kim Little: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Kieran Trippier: 83
  • Teun Koopmeiners: 83
  • Damaris Egurrola: 83
  • Saki Kumagai: 83
  • Domenico Berardi: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83

Task 4: League Finesse

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Igor Paixao (TOTW): 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 5: League Legend

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Ad

Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 6: Top Notch

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 7+8+9+10: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Ad

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Jessica Naz: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 11+12+13: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Paredes: 90
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Lautaro Martinez: 89

The EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players, which will make it even more expensive.

Ad

EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC is around 1.3 million coins, which is around the cost of this item in the transfer market. He was worth around 1.7 million coins before this SBC was released, and he has the stats, attributes and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier striker under the FC IQ system. This makes him worth the price.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications