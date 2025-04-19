EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to get their hands on the 94-rated version of the Cameroon legend. This item was released earlier in the game cycle, with the striker receiving a boost to his stats, PlayStyles and weak foot.

The Future Stars promo included plenty of Icons, with boosted versions of Charlton, Johan Cruyff and others being up for grabs. The EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC offers one of the items that was earlier available via packs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Drogba SBC, the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are all the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 3:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 4: League Finesse

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Igor Paixao (TOTW): 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 5: League Legend

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 6: Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 7+8+9+10: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 11+12+13: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Paredes: 90

Sam Kerr: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Lautaro Martinez: 89

The EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players, which will make it even more expensive.

EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon SBC is around 1.3 million coins, which is around the cost of this item in the transfer market. He was worth around 1.7 million coins before this SBC was released, and he has the stats, attributes and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier striker under the FC IQ system. This makes him worth the price.

