EA FC 25 server maintenance (May 7): When will servers be back?

EA Sports are running a scheduled server maintenance break for EA FC 25, with online services being hindered and matchmaking being disabled. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there was no prior information or notice released on the EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on X. However, the in-game message suggests that the servers should be back online by 3 PM UTC.
The Premier League Team of the Season event is currently live in Ultimate Team, with the best players from English club football receiving boosted items. This is one of the most popular promos of the year, which could potentially have caused a lot server traffic in EA FC 25.
EA FC 25 servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance
EA Sports recently released Title Update 14 for EA FC 25, followed by a one hour-long maintenance break the following day. However, the latest instance of server downtime could be much longer and last for over eight hours on May 7, 2025.
While the developers did not provide any prior notice about this break on social media, the in-game message suggests that the downtime will begin at the following times across various time zones:
- UTC: 7:30 AM
- IST: 1 PM
- ET: 3:30 AM
- PT: 12:30 AM
With Division Rivals rewards arriving on Thursday, gamers will be hoping that this break ends as soon as possible so they can resume their online grind in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and obtain the best rewards possible. Based on the in-game message released by EA Sports, the servers are scheduled to be back online by the following times across various time zones:
- UTC: 3 PM
- IST: 8:30 PM
- ET: 11 AM
- PT: 8 AM
This is one of the longest and most extensive server maintenance breaks in recent memory. This could severely hinder the progress of gamers in modes like Ultimate Team and Clubs, especially with fans having a limited period of time to grind for higher ranks in Division Rivals.
With Premier League TOTS players being up for grabs at the moment and Bundesliga TOTS players being released soon as well, Ultimate Team enthusiasts will be hoping for online services to resume as soon as possible.