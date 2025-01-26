EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the final piece of the best EVO chain in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution being available via objectives. To obtain this EVO, gamers must complete the TOTY HM Draft objective, and the upgrades offered by this Evolution are certainly worth the effort.

The TOTY EVO Star Evolutions allow fans to obtain their Team of the Year level center-back. There are six Evolutions in total, with each boosting an individual key attribute. The EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution is the most important one, as it boosts the player's defending and provides them with the coveted Anticipate+ PlayStyle.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution:

Rarity: TOTY Honorable Mentions Evolution

PlayStyle+: Max two

Position: CB

Based on these requirements, it is evident that gamers can only use players who have already been evolved using TOTY EVO Star 1.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution

Tah can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best and most meta choices:

Raphael Varane: 87

William Saliba: 87

Alessandro Buongiorno: 87

Jaap Stam: 87

Nemanja Vidic: 87

Marc Guehi: 87

Sol Campbell: 87

Jonathan Tah: 87

Eder Militao: 86

Ledley King: 86

All these players will become elite-tier center-backs under the FC IQ system after receiving the amazing boosts offered by this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Rigid Backbone EVO, the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution also has two levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Interceptions +20 (Max 86)

Heading accuracy +20 (Max 92)

Defensive Awareness +25 (Max 91)

Sliding tackle +25 (Max 88)

Defender++

Level 2 upgrades:

Interceptions +20 (Max 86)

Heading accuracy +20 (Max 92)

Slide Tackle +20 (Max 88)

Stand tackle +45 (Max 91)

Defensive awareness +25 (Max 91)

PlayStyle+ Anticipate

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these exciting boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing as it is the final segment of a very amazing EVO chain. It is also easy to unlock via the TOTY HM Draft objective.

