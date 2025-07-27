EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Colombian winger with a 97-rated item on the virtual pitch. He was added to the Hero roster of Ultimate Team earlier in the game cycle as a throwback to his overpowered versions in previous games, and he has already established himself as a fan-favorite in the latest title as well.
He previously received a 93-rated FUT Birthday version, but the latest EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC offers a much better item at an affordable cost.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the previously released Maicon SBC, the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 5+6: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Alessio Buongiorno: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 7: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
The EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC requires some high-rated squads but should be easier to complete due to the number of special items available in packs during the FUTTIES event.
EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC is around 450,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated winger who has the Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+, Quickstep+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles, along with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. His stats and traits will make him an exceptional attacker under the FC IQ system.