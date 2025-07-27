EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Colombian winger with a 97-rated item on the virtual pitch. He was added to the Hero roster of Ultimate Team earlier in the game cycle as a throwback to his overpowered versions in previous games, and he has already established himself as a fan-favorite in the latest title as well.

He previously received a 93-rated FUT Birthday version, but the latest EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC offers a much better item at an affordable cost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Maicon SBC, the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 5+6: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Alessio Buongiorno: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 7: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

The EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC requires some high-rated squads but should be easier to complete due to the number of special items available in packs during the FUTTIES event.

EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Victor Ibarbo FUTTIES Hero SBC is around 450,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated winger who has the Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+, Quickstep+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles, along with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. His stats and traits will make him an exceptional attacker under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More