EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Swedish defender with an 86-rated item as part of the ongoing promo. The former FC Barcelona Femini defender is one of the most popular women on the virtual pitch due to her various overpowered items over the years, and she has now received her very first boosted version of the game cycle.

The Ultimate Scream promo has returned to Ultimate Team after five years, and it has already delivered some exciting content to keep fans engaged and entertained. The EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC is the latest addition to the game, and the Manchester United superstar has some excellent stats for the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Paul Pogba SBC, the EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Pavard: 84

Jordan Pickford: 84

The requirement of a Team of the Week player in the first squad of the SBC will make it slightly more expensive than the rating requirements suggest.

EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a player of this caliber, as she has excellent stats and can play as a left-back, left midfielder or left-winger on the virtual pitch. Not only is she extremely versatile, she also has four-star skills and a four-star weak foot, making her effective in all her positions under the FC IQ system.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

While her nation is not extremely popular in Ultimate Team, being a Manchester United player from the BWSL will make it easier to accommodate her into a squad on the virtual pitch.

