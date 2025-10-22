EA FC 26 TOTW 6 revealed, Chawinga and Mateo headline the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 players in Ultimate Team, with the D1 Arkema duo of Tabitha Chawinga and Clara Mateo spearheading the lineup. These are two of the most popular and overpowered women on the virtual pitch due to their various special versions over the years, and they have now received their very first boosted items of the current game cycle as well.While the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 squad is not as star-studded or exciting as the previously released Team of the Week 5 squad, it still has some amazing inclusions who can prove to be exceptional for the current meta. Clara Mateo and Tabitha Chawinga are the highest-rated players in this list, and they have excellent stats for their respective positions.Mateo and Chawinga are the headlining players of the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 squadThe addition of women to Ultimate Team back in FC 24 completely revolutionized the meta of the game, while also providing more squad building options for gamers to experiment with. Women attackers are more overpowered than ever in the latest title, and the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 roster includes two of the most popular women forwards from previous years: Clara Mateo and Tabitha Chawinga.While Mateo had an overpowered Team of the Season item in FC 25, Chawinga was one of the most popular TOTS players in FC 24. Both these superstars play in the D1 Arkema league, and their recent performances have earned them a spot in this Team of the Week lineup. However, they are not the only notable inclusions.These are all the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 players along with their overall ratings:Clara Mateo: 86Tabitha Chawinga: 86Angelo Stiller: 85Danilho Doekhi: 84Mason Greenwood: 84Leroy Sane: 84Jean-Philippe Mateta: 84Harry Maguire: 83Mario Gila: 82Nico Paz: 82Danny Welbeck: 82Joseph: 80Taz: 80Matsukubo: 80Ebnoutalib: 80Madden: 80Pettersson: 80Song Bum Keun: 80Simsir: 80Torp: 80Holmgaard: 80Ueda: 80King: 80While Mateo and Chawinga are easily the most overpowered players in this list, the likes of Leroy Sane, Angelo Stiller and Danilho Doekhi have also received significant boosts. Manchester United's Harry Maguire will also be a popular option, as the English defender has received a +40 pace boost after scoring the winning goal against Liverpool in the Premier League.