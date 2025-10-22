EA FC 26 TOTW 6 revealed, Chawinga and Mateo headline the roster

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 22, 2025 19:08 GMT
TOTW 6 is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 players in Ultimate Team, with the D1 Arkema duo of Tabitha Chawinga and Clara Mateo spearheading the lineup. These are two of the most popular and overpowered women on the virtual pitch due to their various special versions over the years, and they have now received their very first boosted items of the current game cycle as well.

While the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 squad is not as star-studded or exciting as the previously released Team of the Week 5 squad, it still has some amazing inclusions who can prove to be exceptional for the current meta. Clara Mateo and Tabitha Chawinga are the highest-rated players in this list, and they have excellent stats for their respective positions.

Mateo and Chawinga are the headlining players of the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 squad

The addition of women to Ultimate Team back in FC 24 completely revolutionized the meta of the game, while also providing more squad building options for gamers to experiment with. Women attackers are more overpowered than ever in the latest title, and the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 roster includes two of the most popular women forwards from previous years: Clara Mateo and Tabitha Chawinga.

While Mateo had an overpowered Team of the Season item in FC 25, Chawinga was one of the most popular TOTS players in FC 24. Both these superstars play in the D1 Arkema league, and their recent performances have earned them a spot in this Team of the Week lineup. However, they are not the only notable inclusions.

These are all the EA FC 26 TOTW 6 players along with their overall ratings:

  • Clara Mateo: 86
  • Tabitha Chawinga: 86
  • Angelo Stiller: 85
  • Danilho Doekhi: 84
  • Mason Greenwood: 84
  • Leroy Sane: 84
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta: 84
  • Harry Maguire: 83
  • Mario Gila: 82
  • Nico Paz: 82
  • Danny Welbeck: 82
  • Joseph: 80
  • Taz: 80
  • Matsukubo: 80
  • Ebnoutalib: 80
  • Madden: 80
  • Pettersson: 80
  • Song Bum Keun: 80
  • Simsir: 80
  • Torp: 80
  • Holmgaard: 80
  • Ueda: 80
  • King: 80

While Mateo and Chawinga are easily the most overpowered players in this list, the likes of Leroy Sane, Angelo Stiller and Danilho Doekhi have also received significant boosts. Manchester United's Harry Maguire will also be a popular option, as the English defender has received a +40 pace boost after scoring the winning goal against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

