EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English attacker with an 85-rated item on the virtual pitch. The first season of Ultimate Team in the latest game cycle is focused on England's triumph in the 1966 World Cup, with plenty of English players receiving boosted items, and this is the latest addition to the list.

The former Manchester City superstar is currently on loan at Everton, and he has already established himself as a regular fixture in their starting eleven. His impressive performances earned him the Player of the Month award in August. While he did not receive a POTM SBC for this accolade, he has now received a boost via the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC version.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Joao Pedro SBC, the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Jordan Pickford: 84

The SBC requires just one Team of the Week player, which will help to keep the overall cost relatively low.

EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins. This is slightly overpriced for an item of this caliber at this stage of the game cycle. While the item does possess some impressive stats and useful PlayStyles like Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass and Press Proven+, there are other options for cheaper prices. The Arda Guler SBC was similar in price and offered a much better item, making this SBC not worth completing.

