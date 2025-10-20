  • home icon
  EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 20, 2025 17:31 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English attacker with an 85-rated item on the virtual pitch. The first season of Ultimate Team in the latest game cycle is focused on England's triumph in the 1966 World Cup, with plenty of English players receiving boosted items, and this is the latest addition to the list.

The former Manchester City superstar is currently on loan at Everton, and he has already established himself as a regular fixture in their starting eleven. His impressive performances earned him the Player of the Month award in August. While he did not receive a POTM SBC for this accolade, he has now received a boost via the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC version.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Joao Pedro SBC, the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: England

  • England players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Dali: 83
  • Artem Dovbyk: 83
  • Athenea: 83
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Cerci: 83
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Eriksson: 82

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku: 84
  • Alexander Sorloth: 84
  • Greggi: 84
  • Nusken: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Alex Greenwood: 84
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Fox: 84
  • Hampton: 84
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

Task 3: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 85
  • Foord: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Granit Xhaka: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Vivianne Miedema: 85
  • Kim Little: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 85
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Jordan Pickford: 84

The SBC requires just one Team of the Week player, which will help to keep the overall cost relatively low.

EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins. This is slightly overpriced for an item of this caliber at this stage of the game cycle. While the item does possess some impressive stats and useful PlayStyles like Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass and Press Proven+, there are other options for cheaper prices. The Arda Guler SBC was similar in price and offered a much better item, making this SBC not worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

