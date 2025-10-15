EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the go-to accounts for reliable leaks on social media, so it can be believed that the Brazilian attacker will soon receive his very first boosted item of the year on the virtual pitch.The Ratings Reload promo is based on community feedback and provided upgrades to players who fans believe should be higher-rated in the latest title. The EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC would be an ideal addition to the game during such an event, as the Chelsea FC forward has been impressive since joining the Blues from Brighton.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate TeamThe Ratings Reload promo has already provided gamers with some amazing SBC items to add to their squads. While the squad released in packs certainly has the most desirable items, with the likes of Julian Alvarez and Heung Min Son being included, the SBC players have been impressive as well. The EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC has the potential to be overpowered too.If the Brazilian attacker receives a similar boost as the Antoine Semenyo/Johan Bakayoko Duo Pick SBC items, he will certainly be effective in the current meta.What will the EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 87-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 90Shooting: 86Passing: 81Dribbling: 87Defending: 52Physicality: 81If these stats prove to be accurate, then he will definitely be one of the most sought-after SBC players released in the game so far. He will have all the attributes required to excel as a striker under the FC IQ System, and he will be even better with the right PlayStyles.How much will the EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC cost?The recently released Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC had incredible stats for the CAM position and cost only 65,000 coins to complete. If this leaked SBC turns out to be similar, then a price of around 70,000 to 80,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber in the current meta.