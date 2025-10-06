EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the very first Liga F Player of the Month item of the year in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC being up for grabs. The Brazilian attacker from Atletico Madrid has won the award for the month of September, beating fan-favorite Claudia Pina and receiving a boosted version on the virtual pitch.

Ad

While many believed that Pina would win the award due to FC Barcelona Femini's dominance in the league table, the Brazilian forward has been exceptional for her team as well. With Pina being included in the Cornerstones Team 2 roster instead, fans will get the best of both worlds, as the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC is now available and has some impressive attributes.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Jule Brand POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one

Any TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Schrader (TOTW): 84

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Savinho: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 2: Liga F

Liga F players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Athenea: 83

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Ad

Solutions:

Schrader (TOTW): 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than the rating requirements suggest.

EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 coins. This is not a terrible price for an 85-rated player from Liga F who is from a popular nation and can play as a striker, as a CAM or on the right wing. She has a five-star weak foot, impressive pace, good shooting and useful PlayStyles like Technical and Press Proven. Overall, this is a decent option for Liga F squads in Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.