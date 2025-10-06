EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the very first Liga F Player of the Month item of the year in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC being up for grabs. The Brazilian attacker from Atletico Madrid has won the award for the month of September, beating fan-favorite Claudia Pina and receiving a boosted version on the virtual pitch.
While many believed that Pina would win the award due to FC Barcelona Femini's dominance in the league table, the Brazilian forward has been exceptional for her team as well. With Pina being included in the Cornerstones Team 2 roster instead, fans will get the best of both worlds, as the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC is now available and has some impressive attributes.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC
Similar to the recently released Jule Brand POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Brazil
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Savinho: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 2: Liga F
- Liga F players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Athenea: 83
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than the rating requirements suggest.
EA FC 26 Luany POTM SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 coins. This is not a terrible price for an 85-rated player from Liga F who is from a popular nation and can play as a striker, as a CAM or on the right wing. She has a five-star weak foot, impressive pace, good shooting and useful PlayStyles like Technical and Press Proven. Overall, this is a decent option for Liga F squads in Ultimate Team.
