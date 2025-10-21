EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

With Ultimate Scream being confirmed as the next event in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC is rumored to arrive soon during this promo. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the English superstar will receive his very first boosted item of the season during this event, providing him with the boost he needs to be overpowered on the virtual pitch.With Manchester City struggling to live up to their usual high standards last season, most of their key players received downgrades in the latest game. Foden was no exception, as he received a -3 nerf and now has an 85-rated base item. However, the rumored EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC will provide him with a significant upgrade and make him effective once again.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe Ultimate Scream promo was a fan-favorite amongst Ultimate Team enthusiasts in earlier years. However, this event has not been part of the game cycle since FIFA 20, and is set to make its much-awaited return to the virtual pitch after the Ratings Reload promo ends. The leaked EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC will add to the hype of the event even further.The Premier League superstar has a decent base item which lacks some meta stats to be truly elite-tier. However, this SBC boost could fix these issues and elevate his performances on the virtual pitch.What will the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this SBC item will be 87-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 84Shooting: 83Passing: 84Dribbling: 91Defending: 60Physicality: 60He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which is one of the most overpowered traits for an attacker to have under the FC IQ system. These stats and traits could make him one of the best playmaking wingers in the current meta.How much will the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC cost?If these rumored stats and PlayStyles prove to be accurate, a price of around 100,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. The recently released Jack Grealish World Tour SBC item has similar but slightly worse stats and is cheaper to unlock, so this could prove to be a better alternative.