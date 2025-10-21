  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:03 GMT
Ultimate Scream Foden has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Ultimate Scream Foden has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With Ultimate Scream being confirmed as the next event in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC is rumored to arrive soon during this promo. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the English superstar will receive his very first boosted item of the season during this event, providing him with the boost he needs to be overpowered on the virtual pitch.

Ad

With Manchester City struggling to live up to their usual high standards last season, most of their key players received downgrades in the latest game. Foden was no exception, as he received a -3 nerf and now has an 85-rated base item. However, the rumored EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC will provide him with a significant upgrade and make him effective once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC has been leaked on social media

The Ultimate Scream promo was a fan-favorite amongst Ultimate Team enthusiasts in earlier years. However, this event has not been part of the game cycle since FIFA 20, and is set to make its much-awaited return to the virtual pitch after the Ratings Reload promo ends. The leaked EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC will add to the hype of the event even further.

Ad
Ad

The Premier League superstar has a decent base item which lacks some meta stats to be truly elite-tier. However, this SBC boost could fix these issues and elevate his performances on the virtual pitch.

What will the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this SBC item will be 87-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 84
  • Shooting: 83
  • Passing: 84
  • Dribbling: 91
  • Defending: 60
  • Physicality: 60
Ad

He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which is one of the most overpowered traits for an attacker to have under the FC IQ system. These stats and traits could make him one of the best playmaking wingers in the current meta.

How much will the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC cost?

If these rumored stats and PlayStyles prove to be accurate, a price of around 100,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. The recently released Jack Grealish World Tour SBC item has similar but slightly worse stats and is cheaper to unlock, so this could prove to be a better alternative.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications