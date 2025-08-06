EA FC 26 ratings for Barcelona: Sportskeeda prediction

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 06, 2025 15:06 GMT
EA FC 26 ratings for Barcelona
EA FC 26 ratings predictions for Barcelona (Image via EA Sports)

With EA Sports gearing up for the next installment of their annual football game, EA FC 26 ratings have become a hot topic among fans. The football community is buzzing with speculation regarding which player ratings will receive upgrades, downgrades, or remain unchanged.

Ad

One of the teams that fans are most interested in is Barcelona, especially after their 2024-25 domestic treble-winning season under Hansi Flick.

From young stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi to reliable veterans like Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny, Barcelona’s squad is packed with talent and experience.

Based on their performance last season and player development, here’s our prediction for how the Barcelona squad might be rated in EA FC 26.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Note: These ratings are unofficial and purely speculative.

Barcelona 2024–25 season recap

Under Flick, Barca combined youth and experience to dominate Spanish football and had a great UCL run, which ended after a defeat to Inter Milan in the Semifinal. Below is a recap of how the Catalan giants finished across all competitions they participated in.

  • La Liga: Winners
  • Copa del Rey: Winners
  • Supercopa de Espana: Winners
  • UCL: Semifinalists
  • Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski
  • Breakout stars: Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez
Ad

EA FC 26 ratings prediction for Barcelona players

Here are our predicted EA FC 26 ratings for the Barcelona squad based on their performances in the 2024-25 season:



Player





Position





Predicted FC 26 Rating





FC 25 Rating




Pedri





CM/CDM





89





86





Marc-Andre ter Stegen





GK





88





89





Frenkie de Jong





CM/CDM





87





87





Robert Lewandowski





ST





87





88





Jules Kounde





RB/CB





87





85





Raphinha





LM/RW





87





84





Lamine Yamal





RM/RW





86





81





Ronald Araujo





CB/RB





85





85





Alejandro Balde





LB





85





81





Dani Olmo





CAM/CM





85





84





Wojciech Szczesny





GK





84





85





Joan García





GK





84





76





Andreas Christensen





CB/CDM





83





83





Inigo Martinez





CB





83





81





Gavi





CM/CAM





83





83





Ferran Torres





LW/RW/ST





83





80





Pau Cubarsi





CB





81





72





Fermin Lopez





CM/CAM





81





76





Marcus Rashford





LM/LW/ST





81





81





Eric Garcia





CB/RB/CDM





79





78





Oriol Romeu





CDM/CM





77





79





Inaki Pena





GK





77





73





Hector Fort





RB/LB





76





65





Marc Casado





CDM





75





65





Roony Bardghji





RM





75





70





Gerard Martin





LB





75





72





Marc Bernal





CDM/CM





72





66





Dro Fernandez





LM





70





-





Jofre Torrents





LB





69





-





Toni Fernandez





ST





66





-





Dani Rodriguez





RM/LW/RW





65





63





Guille Fernandez





CAM/CM





65





-





Landy Faree





CB





63





-



Ad

As mentioned previously, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez were the breakout stars from last season. So, it wouldn't be surprising if they were to receive significant upgrades. To add to that, Pedri and Raphina dropped masterclass performances throughout the year. So, we can expect a significant upgrade to their ratings as well.

While the ratings of most Barca players are expected to receive an upgrade or remain unchanged, there are a few that could be downgraded. Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were a significant part of Barcelona’s dominant run, but their growing age could be the reason for their downgrade.

Ad
Lamine Yamal in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)
Lamine Yamal in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

Moreover, the Catalan giants are continuing their tradition of promoting youth talent from their academy, La Masia. This year, we will see new faces like Dro Fernandez, Jofre Torrents, Toni Fernandez, and Guille Fernandez. The FC 26 ratings for these young players might not be high.

Ad

So, they won't be useful in Ultimate Team, but might shine in Career Mode due to their possible high potentials.

Fans should remember that these EA FC 26 ratings for the Barcelona players are only predictions based on their past ratings and their performances during the last season. So, they should take the ratings with a grain of salt and wait for EA Sports to officially release ratings for the upcoming FC title.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles below:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications