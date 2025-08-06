EA FC 26 ratings for Barcelona: Sportskeeda prediction

With EA Sports gearing up for the next installment of their annual football game, EA FC 26 ratings have become a hot topic among fans. The football community is buzzing with speculation regarding which player ratings will receive upgrades, downgrades, or remain unchanged.
One of the teams that fans are most interested in is Barcelona, especially after their 2024-25 domestic treble-winning season under Hansi Flick.
From young stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi to reliable veterans like Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny, Barcelona’s squad is packed with talent and experience.
Based on their performance last season and player development, here’s our prediction for how the Barcelona squad might be rated in EA FC 26.
Note: These ratings are unofficial and purely speculative.
Barcelona 2024–25 season recap
Under Flick, Barca combined youth and experience to dominate Spanish football and had a great UCL run, which ended after a defeat to Inter Milan in the Semifinal. Below is a recap of how the Catalan giants finished across all competitions they participated in.
- La Liga: Winners
- Copa del Rey: Winners
- Supercopa de Espana: Winners
- UCL: Semifinalists
- Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski
- Breakout stars: Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez
EA FC 26 ratings prediction for Barcelona players
Here are our predicted EA FC 26 ratings for the Barcelona squad based on their performances in the 2024-25 season:
As mentioned previously, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez were the breakout stars from last season. So, it wouldn't be surprising if they were to receive significant upgrades. To add to that, Pedri and Raphina dropped masterclass performances throughout the year. So, we can expect a significant upgrade to their ratings as well.
While the ratings of most Barca players are expected to receive an upgrade or remain unchanged, there are a few that could be downgraded. Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were a significant part of Barcelona’s dominant run, but their growing age could be the reason for their downgrade.
Moreover, the Catalan giants are continuing their tradition of promoting youth talent from their academy, La Masia. This year, we will see new faces like Dro Fernandez, Jofre Torrents, Toni Fernandez, and Guille Fernandez. The FC 26 ratings for these young players might not be high.
So, they won't be useful in Ultimate Team, but might shine in Career Mode due to their possible high potentials.
Fans should remember that these EA FC 26 ratings for the Barcelona players are only predictions based on their past ratings and their performances during the last season. So, they should take the ratings with a grain of salt and wait for EA Sports to officially release ratings for the upcoming FC title.
