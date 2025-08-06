EA FC 26 ratings for Barcelona: Sportskeeda prediction

With EA Sports gearing up for the next installment of their annual football game, EA FC 26 ratings have become a hot topic among fans. The football community is buzzing with speculation regarding which player ratings will receive upgrades, downgrades, or remain unchanged.

Ad

One of the teams that fans are most interested in is Barcelona, especially after their 2024-25 domestic treble-winning season under Hansi Flick.

From young stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi to reliable veterans like Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny, Barcelona’s squad is packed with talent and experience.

Based on their performance last season and player development, here’s our prediction for how the Barcelona squad might be rated in EA FC 26.

Ad

Trending

Note: These ratings are unofficial and purely speculative.

Barcelona 2024–25 season recap

Under Flick, Barca combined youth and experience to dominate Spanish football and had a great UCL run, which ended after a defeat to Inter Milan in the Semifinal. Below is a recap of how the Catalan giants finished across all competitions they participated in.

La Liga: Winners

Winners Copa del Rey: Winners

Winners Supercopa de Espana: Winners

Winners UCL: Semifinalists

Semifinalists Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski Breakout stars: Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez

Ad

EA FC 26 ratings prediction for Barcelona players

Here are our predicted EA FC 26 ratings for the Barcelona squad based on their performances in the 2024-25 season:





Player







Position







Predicted FC 26 Rating







FC 25 Rating





Pedri







CM/CDM







89







86







Marc-Andre ter Stegen







GK







88







89







Frenkie de Jong







CM/CDM







87







87







Robert Lewandowski







ST







87







88







Jules Kounde







RB/CB







87







85







Raphinha







LM/RW







87







84







Lamine Yamal







RM/RW







86







81







Ronald Araujo







CB/RB







85







85







Alejandro Balde







LB







85







81







Dani Olmo







CAM/CM







85







84







Wojciech Szczesny







GK







84







85







Joan García







GK







84







76







Andreas Christensen







CB/CDM







83







83







Inigo Martinez







CB







83







81







Gavi







CM/CAM







83







83







Ferran Torres







LW/RW/ST







83







80







Pau Cubarsi







CB







81







72







Fermin Lopez







CM/CAM







81







76







Marcus Rashford







LM/LW/ST







81







81







Eric Garcia







CB/RB/CDM







79







78







Oriol Romeu







CDM/CM







77







79







Inaki Pena







GK







77







73







Hector Fort







RB/LB







76







65







Marc Casado







CDM







75







65







Roony Bardghji







RM







75







70







Gerard Martin







LB







75







72







Marc Bernal







CDM/CM







72







66







Dro Fernandez







LM







70







-







Jofre Torrents







LB







69







-







Toni Fernandez







ST







66







-







Dani Rodriguez







RM/LW/RW







65







63







Guille Fernandez







CAM/CM







65







-







Landy Faree







CB







63







-





Ad

As mentioned previously, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez were the breakout stars from last season. So, it wouldn't be surprising if they were to receive significant upgrades. To add to that, Pedri and Raphina dropped masterclass performances throughout the year. So, we can expect a significant upgrade to their ratings as well.

While the ratings of most Barca players are expected to receive an upgrade or remain unchanged, there are a few that could be downgraded. Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were a significant part of Barcelona’s dominant run, but their growing age could be the reason for their downgrade.

Ad

Lamine Yamal in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

Moreover, the Catalan giants are continuing their tradition of promoting youth talent from their academy, La Masia. This year, we will see new faces like Dro Fernandez, Jofre Torrents, Toni Fernandez, and Guille Fernandez. The FC 26 ratings for these young players might not be high.

Ad

So, they won't be useful in Ultimate Team, but might shine in Career Mode due to their possible high potentials.

Fans should remember that these EA FC 26 ratings for the Barcelona players are only predictions based on their past ratings and their performances during the last season. So, they should take the ratings with a grain of salt and wait for EA Sports to officially release ratings for the upcoming FC title.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.