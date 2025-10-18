EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 3 SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to pick between 85-rated versions of Ricardo Calafiori or Dean Huijsen. Both these defenders are just as overpowered on the virtual pitch as they are popular in real life, making them excellent candidates for the ongoing promo.
The Ratings Reload event is community-driven and allows fans to vote for players who they believe deserve higher overall ratings in the latest title. With how impressive Calafiori and Huijsen have been for their respective teams in the latest campaign, it comes as no surprise that they have received boosts via the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 3 SBC.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 3 SBC
Similar to the Duo Pick 1 and Duo Pick 2 SBCs, the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 3 SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Any Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Acerbi: 84
The requirement of a Team of the Week player will make this SBC slightly more expensive to complete than the rating requirements suggest. However, it only needs two squads, so it will be accessible for most gamers who grind Ultimate Team regularly.
EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 3 SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 coins, which is an exceptional bargain for such amazing players in the current meta. Both the choices available have the stats and PlayStyles required to be top-tier defenders under the FC IQ system.
The Real Madrid superstar has impressive defensive and physical stats, with some useful defensive and passing PlayStyles as well. Meanwhile, the Arsenal defender can play as a left-back or a centre-back, with 80 pace and the Bruiser PlayStyle making him an excellent option in either role.
